LEAGUE CITY
Almost two months after residents in a quiet, almost rural neighborhood in the Harris County section of town beseeched the city to begin supplying water to them, there’s been nary a trickle of progress.
The city annexed Clear Creek Shores in 1987, but has mostly left the quiet neighborhood alone since then. Crews some years back brought city water to half of the neighborhood, developed in the 1960s and just west of Harris County’s Challenger Park, but the other half still relies on well water.
In August 2017, Hurricane Harvey dramatically changed things for the neighborhood, flooding many homes and causing problems with the well that would only be fixed by switching to city-supplied water, residents argue.
“For years, we have paid our fair share,” said Linda Whiteley, a resident of the neighborhood, has said. “But we haven’t gotten water or sewer.
“League City owes us better support, and we would appreciate them taking over.”
But city officials in the months since residents called for change have declined to comment about the matter, citing ongoing negotiations. And even residents have been largely silent as talks continue.
“I think we’re still committed to helping them,” Mayor Pat Hallisey said. “I don’t think we’d survive re-election if we didn’t.”
But the overall conversation about bringing water to the neighborhood is complicated, in part because not all residents want the service, especially if the cost is steep.
But residents in need of water — about 28 homes still rely on well water — argue the city shouldn’t charge them after so many years of them paying taxes.
“One of the issues we’ve already worked out is the capital recovery fee issue,” Hallisey said. “We’ve waived those — the only cost to them will probably be the cost of putting a meter on the property. It looks like we’ll be getting in there pretty inexpensively.”
The city’s capital recovery fees are upfront charges developers pay for the cost of connecting to the city’s water and sewer systems. The fees are meant to pay for the costs that come with fast growth in Galveston County’s biggest city and are based in part on estimated use, city officials have said.
Waiving those fees, however, is a sign that the city is finally paying attention and caring about residents in the neighborhood, Hallisey said. The city also has included an $11.2 million project to reconstruct Grissom Road, near the neighborhood, on a May bond referendum and could use that project to extend water lines, officials said.
The reconstruction project would include installing a water line along the roadway, officials have said.
The project would reconstruct about 5,600 feet of road with a four-lane divided roadway and include the installation of 5,000 feet of 12-inch water line from a booster station to West NASA Road, records show.
Voters will consider in May whether the city should issue a total of $145 million in bonds for traffic and drainage projects, along with whether to approve a quarter-cent sales tax increase, the city’s first bond referendum in 27 years.
The approved ballot items will include options for voters to approve or reject $73 million for drainage projects and $72 million for streets and traffic projects, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.