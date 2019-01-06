GALVESTON
After years of addressing the issue anew with each festival, the city is drafting an ordinance that would permanently allow overnight seawall parking during the first weekend of Mardi Gras, a city spokeswoman said.
At the same time, the city aims to discourage weekday early birds by raising the overnight parking fine to $250 from $50 in the Monday through Thursday leading up to the first festival weekend, spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
“This would be increasing the cost to disincentivize parking there,” Barnett said.
In past years, people have paid the $50 per night fine to make sure they get their chosen parade spots, but the city hopes the higher fine will discourage this practice, Barnett said.
The city already bans parking on the seawall overnight, leveling a $50 a night fine against violators, but in the past, it’s been accommodating to the tradition of festival attendees staking a claim on Seawall Boulevard in advance of the first weekend’s parades.
“A lot of people like to do it, and we try to accommodate that, but at the same time, it needs to be something we can manage,” Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
The city’s main concern with overnight parking is access to the seawall, Barnett said.
“We don’t want people camping on the beach and parking RVs for weeks at a time,” Barnett said.
The cars are an impediment to the efforts to clean and maintain the seawall, Galveston Park Board of Trustees spokeswoman Jaree Fortin said.
The park board maintains the seawall and its amenities.
“Overnight parking on the seawall does prevent our trash truck crews from being able to access the receptacles,” Fortin said. “We are also unable to use the parking lane to safely empty the receptacles.”
The park board meets with the city before the first weekend of Mardi Gras to coordinate operations, Jaree said.
The ordinance would solve a lot of headache that comes with the annual overnight parking debate, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
“Instead of dealing with it every year, let’s incorporate an ordinance that just sets the policy,” Yarbrough said.
The drafted version of the rule would allow parking and camping between midnight and 5 a.m. on Seawall Boulevard between Sixth and 59th streets, between 63rd and 89th streets and from the 9300 block to the end of the seawall, according to city council documents.
The Galveston City Council is scheduled to discuss the proposed ordinance during its special workshop Wednesday, but won’t vote on the subject until its Jan. 24 meeting, Yarbrough said.
Mardi Gras celebrations are from Feb. 22 to March 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.