GALVESTON
A new beach-building project west of 61st Street on the seawall is slated to begin in April if the park board can secure the last bit of local money, officials said.
The park board voted unanimously Tuesday to apply for an additional $500,000 grant from the city’s Industrial Development Corp. to help fund the project. Most of the about $24 million project will come from state and federal sources.
Earlier this year, the Industrial Development Corp. agreed to pay for $1.5 million from local sales tax. The park board will ask the Industrial Development Corp. for $2 million, officials said.
The beach, which was named after former state Sen. A.R. “Babe” Schwartz, was built in 2015 when local, state and federal entities paid $23 million to lay down 15 blocks of sand. The next dredging and sand placing would happen in 2019, to replenish the beach that has washed away and expand the efforts westward, said Reuben Trevino, director of beach operations at the park board.
“Now that we have a base substrate, we’re going to be able to go much farther with it,” Trevino said.
Beach-building projects are meant to widen beaches and provide more area for sand to absorb the force of waves, which reduces erosion.
The Army Corps of Engineers will fund the majority of the project, about $16 million, according to the park board. Initially, the Texas General Land Office was going to contribute $3 million to the project and the park board applied for $4.5 million from the Restore Act.
But Restore money, which comes from penalties paid in the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill disaster, would not come in time, park board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said.
The Texas General Land Office increased its contribution from $3 million to $6 million, and the corps agreed to pay an additional $1 million from the plan, officials said. But the changes meant the local match needed to increase from $1.5 million to $2 million, according to the park board.
The corporation likely will take up the application next month, but it will need final approval from the city council in September.
