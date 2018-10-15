GALVESTON
Two boys presumed drowned off a Seawall beach Sunday evening were clients of a nonprofit serving at-risk and orphaned children, officials said Monday.
The boys, 11 and 16, were clients of the Children’s Center, a nonprofit shelter headquartered in Galveston. They had been at the beach as part of a group outing.
Details about the boys — including their names and where they were from — were not released Monday, as island lifeguards and the U.S. Coast Guard continued the search for their bodies.
The boys apparently drowned while the older was attempting to rescue the younger from a rip current, Galveston Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said.
Two boys, including the 11-year-old, were playing in the surf at 17th Street about 6 p.m. when they apparently were caught in a current and pulled toward a rock groin, Davis said. Near the groin, a strong rip current apparently began pulling them out into the Gulf, Davis said.
One of the boys was able to pull himself back to shore, the other was not, Davis said. About then, the 16-year-old entered the water and attempted to swim to the 11-year-old, Davis said.
They both disappeared after being pulled out past the end of the groin, Davis said.
The Beach Patrol had removed its lifeguard towers from the beach earlier last week after the end of the summer tourism season, Davis said. That stretch of beach would have been monitored during the summer.
Warning signs are posted and areas near the groin where the boys went missing are roped off, but Davis said it appeared the trouble started outside that area.
“They did enter the water in an area that was not prohibited,” Davis said. “The current pushed them over to a dangerous area.”
The rock groins in particular are dangerous areas because they can produce rip currents, Davis said.
Rip currents occur along any beach with breaking waves. As waves travel from deep to shallow water, they break strongly in some areas and weakly in others, and a channel develops for the water to flow away from shore. The fastest rip currents have clocked in at 8 feet per second — faster than the best swimmers in the world, according to the U.S. Lifesaving Association.
In Galveston, rip currents form along rock jetties, sometimes digging trenches as deep as 25 feet along the manmade structures as they flow out to the Gulf.
There is a rescue box, with a rope and a flotation device, on the rock groin near where the boys disappeared.
No one attempted to open the rescue box as the boys were being pulled away, Davis said.
The Beach Patrol had issued warnings for the weekend because of rough water and dangerous currents , Davis said. Conditions were so dangerous that even adults who are strong swimmers were advised not to go into the water past their waists, he said.
The Beach Patrol and the Coast Guard on Monday were using boats and helicopters to search for the boys. Officially, their status was undetermined, officials said.
The Beach Patrol considered the boys missing and presumed drowned, Davis said. The Coast Guard doesn’t use the same designation, and left open the possibility the boys would be found alive, said Lt. Com. Caren Damon of Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston.
The agencies had not determined how long they would continue their search. The search area Monday stretched from the miles-long jetty on the island’s East End to 103rd Street on the West End. The Coast Guard had searched about 100-square miles of water with boats and helicopters by noon Monday, Damon said.
The search was the second in 48 hours during which the agencies were looking for bodies. Two other men drowned Saturday on the West End when a kayak capsized and they were caught in the surf.
“It’s a real traumatic thing for my staff and for all of us,” Davis said. “Our main thing is to protect people and to keep this from happening.”
Representatives of the Children’s Center declined to comment Monday, citing the ongoing search for the boys, and requirements to protect their privacy until their status was more clear.
James Terry Keel, the president of the Children’s Center, said a group of people from the center were there for a “beach outing.”
“It was not a swimming outing, it was a beach outing,” Keel said.
The incident had been reported to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, the state agency that licenses The Children’s Center. A department representative did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.
The Children’s Center operates several programs and properties on Galveston Island. The center has programs for homeless and runaway youths; for children placed into child protective services custody; and for minors who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without a parent.
Officials did not say which program was caring for the boys.
