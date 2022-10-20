GALVESTON
The planning commission this week voted against recommending abandoning a city block to create green space behind the Grand Galvez hotel, 2024 Seawall Blvd.
Grand Galvez owner Mark Wyant, who since last year has invited $100 million in buying and renovating the historic hotel, asked the city to abandon a block of Avenue P behind the property between 20th and 21st to replace it with green space. Wyant argued closure of the city block would be an aesthetic improvement, but also would make it safer for hotel guests and neighbors who must endure cars speeding along Avenue P.
Galveston Fire Marshal Chris Harrison and Fire Chief Charles Olsen objected to the proposed closure, however, saying it would complicated emergency access to the neighborhood and the hotel.
Neighbors of the 220-room hotel spoke to the planning commission Tuesday and said the proposal was beneficial because Avenue P is known for many street races and crashes.
Although the commissioners said they took concerns about speeding and traffic into consideration, they would have to agree with the fire marshal’s recommendation.
“When you have an objection from the fire marshal, that raises the hair in the back of your neck,” Commissioner Stan Humphrey said. “We all agree this is a great idea, but I just wish there was a way to help with the traffic problem.”
The city can help mitigate traffic problems in the area by deploying more police in the area, Humphrey said.
A green space would be a great addition, but traffic issues need to be addressed first, Commissioner Mary Jan Lantz said.
But some commissioners had reservations about abandoning city property.
“My overall concern is that we’re making a decision to abandon city property,” Commissioner Rejone Edwards said. “Abandoning city property is something we have to take very seriously.”
Sometimes, abandoned properties can become neglected areas, Edwards said.
Vice-Chairperson Steven Peña was the only commissioner who voted for the approval of the closure of the property.
“There is an overarching enemy here, which are drivers who don’t pay attention,” Peña said. “I see this as a project that adds beauty to the Galvez and to the neighborhood and can fix a problem.”
The commission will consider improvements to the area, but abandonment of the city block isn't appropriate, Chairperson David Finklea said.
“As an engineer and urban planner, a part of me says I love the idea of green space, but the traffic engineer in me says keep the grid,” Finklea said.
Although the planning commission voted against abandonment of the property, the city council has the final decision for the request of abandonment, Finklea said.
It wasn't immediately clear when the city council, which meets Thursday, would consider the abandonment request. Nor was it clear whether Wyant, who couldn't immediately be reached for comment Thursday, would continue to pursue the abandonment.
Since last year, Wyant has overseen a major renovation of the historic hotel, which was built in 1911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.