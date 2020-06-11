Three new elementary schools in the Texas City Independent School District, each named in memory of an important local figure, remain on track for students to move into early next year after winter break, district officials said Thursday.

“Any time you open schools, it changes everything, and we’re looking forward for these kiddos to have new facilities to learn and grow,” Texas City ISD interim superintendent Susan Myers said. “We know it’s going to make a difference in this community and in our district.”

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

