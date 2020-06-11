Jane Hayley signs her name on a beam that will be part of a new elementary school bearing the name of her late husband, Jimmy Hayley, during a ceremony in La Marque on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Jimmy Hayley Elementary School is one of three new elementary schools being built in the Texas City Independent School District
Dominique Singleton Johnson signs her name on a beam that will be incorporated into the new Jimmy Hayley Elementary School in La Marque on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The school is one of three new elementary schools being built in the Texas City Independent School District.
A handwritten message adorns a beam that will be incorporated into the new Jimmy Hayley Elementary School in La Marque on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The school is one of three new elementary schools being built in the Texas City Independent School District.
Worker Victor Castillano cuts sections of rebar at the Jimmy Hayley Elementary School construction site in La Marque on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Work progresses at the Jimmy Hayley Elementary School construction site in La Marque on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Three new elementary schools in the Texas City Independent School District, each named in memory of an important local figure, remain on track for students to move into early next year after winter break, district officials said Thursday.
“Any time you open schools, it changes everything, and we’re looking forward for these kiddos to have new facilities to learn and grow,” Texas City ISD interim superintendent Susan Myers said. “We know it’s going to make a difference in this community and in our district.”
