GALVESTON
After years of growth, hotel occupancy tax revenue might be leveling off, island tourism trackers say.
Island hotel occupancy taxes are expected to generate $30.5 million this year, an almost 2 percent dip from last year’s $31.03 million, according to Galveston Park Board of Trustees, which collects the taxes.
This year’s estimated figure is slightly less than the $30.6 million the park board originally predicted hotel tax would generate this year when it created budgets in September, according to park board documents.
Hotel occupancy tax is a 15-cent tax assessed on on every $1 for the price of overnight stays in Galveston in hotel rooms and short-term rental properties. A portion of the money goes to the state and the rest stays on the island to be used for attracting more overnight visitors.
The past few years have seen steady increases in the money that the 15-cent tax generates, with the tax generating almost $22.2 million in 2014, according to park board data.
But Galveston might start to see the growth level off, park board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said.
After Hurricane Ike in 2008, Galveston experienced significant growth in hotel tax revenue, driven, in part, by new attractions such as Pleasure Pier and the Moody Gardens aquarium, stronger marketing efforts and an increasing supply of hotel and vacation rental rooms, de Schaun said.
“The leveling off of tax collections is most directly related to plateau in market offering and weather,” de Schaun said.
Galveston’s tourism industry statistics are skewed a little by Hurricane Harvey, said Doug Sutton, executive vice president of Source Strategies Inc, which provides comprehensive hotel and overnight stay data across the state.
“There is definitely a post-Harvey hangover,” Sutton said.
Longer-term stays, such as those needed by many people seeking post-Harvey shelter, also aren’t subject to hotel taxes, he said.
The growth of hotel tax collections has followed a boom in tourist growth since Hurricane Ike. In 2009, 4.5 million people visited Galveston compared with 7.2 million last year, a 60 percent increase, according to park board records.
Hotel tax could continue to grow, but there might be limits to how many tourists Galveston can handle, de Schaun said.
“If we overcrowd the beaches, attractions or roads, the experience for the visitor, and resident, is impacted,” de Schaun said. “What tourism sells at the end of the day is an experience.”
Island hotel revenue continues to steadily climb, Sutton said.
From January to March of 2019, Galveston hotels generated $37.1 million in revenue, 58.6 percent more than the $23.4 million during the same period in 2014, according to Source Strategies.
While this seems to be a decline from the $38.3 million generated in the same period last year, people need to remember there was a significant spike in hotel occupancy tax after Hurricane Harvey drove many displaced people into hotel rooms, Sutton said.
“The latest year’s performance seems to be stagnant or down, but it is actually on the longer term trend and simply returning to normal after the unsustainable weather-driven spike,” Sutton said.
De Schaun doesn’t think a rise in vacation rentals is driving the stagnation of hotel tax collections, she said.
Short-term rentals also have to pay hotel taxes, though many cities are home to rentals that are unregistered, meaning their owners can avoid paying the hotel tax.
But that’s not a factor in determining the value of hotel tax, said Mary Branum, president of the Short Term Rental Owners Association of Galveston.
Instead, the decline in hotel taxes has more to do with weather, Branum said.
“We had quite a few rainy weekends,” Branum said.
To continue growing hotel tax, the island should focus on increasing tourist spending during the winter months, an approach the park board has taken in the past few years, de Schaun said.
“For the viability of island businesses, the growth needs to be focused on developing a more stable income stream throughout the year,” de Schaun said.
