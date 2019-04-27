Tommie McNeil has been living with HIV for 30 years.
McNeil, 68, a Galveston resident who said he has spent 25 of those years clean and sober from drugs, alcohol and cigarettes, is among 1,000 people living with HIV in Galveston County, say representatives from the Galveston County Health District, who recently received statistics from the Texas 2017 HIV Surveillance Report, published by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Galveston County has 1,025 people living with HIV, ranking the county 11th statewide with the highest case numbers in 2017, according to the report.
The county reported 1,617 cumulative HIV diagnoses, which includes all cases of HIV and AIDS, living and deceased, diagnosed in the county through Dec. 31, 2017, up from 1,566 reported in 2016. And, while the county’s ranking didn’t change from the 2016 report, the number of people living with the infection increased by 55, said Eugenia James, HIV/STD program manager for the health district.
The report describes HIV infection and AIDS cases, which were diagnosed through Dec. 31, 2017, and reported by June 30, 2018. During that time, the report shows there were 47 HIV and 20 AIDS diagnoses in Galveston County. Statewide, the county ranks 13th in HIV diagnoses and 12th in AIDS diagnoses. In comparison, 45 HIV and 19 AIDS diagnoses were reported in 2016, ranking the county 12th in HIV and 13th in AIDS diagnoses, health district representatives say.
NO LONGER A DEATH SENTENCE
Sitting in a doctor’s office in May 1989, McNeil was prepared to accept his “death sentence,” he said.
Much has changed since the early 1980s, when health officials began taking note of AIDS, a disease that weakens the immune system and gradually destroys the body’s ability to fight infections and certain cancers.
It’s caused by human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV and in the early 1980s, the prognosis for those infected with the virus was grim. But in the nearly 40 years since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the first cases, medications have improved the life expectancy of a person diagnosed with HIV.
And education campaigns meant to remove stigmas and misconceptions, including that HIV was a health crisis exclusive to gay men, also have helped.
With the advancement of anti-retroviral therapies, almost all Americans believe it’s possible for people with HIV to lead healthy, productive lives, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
DOWNSIDE OF PROGRESS
But as the disease becomes more well understood and therapies developed, perceived urgency of AIDS has diminished, the foundation reported in 2011, leading to a real risk of an HIV resurgence linked to injection drug use and complacency.
While new HIV diagnoses have declined significantly from their peak, progress on further reducing them has stalled with an estimated 40,000 Americans being newly diagnosed each year, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
HIV can be sexually transmitted or by sharing drug-use equipment with an infected person. Efforts on the federal and state level are aimed at eliminating new infections.
The rise in the number of HIV cases in Galveston County might be because of more awareness, not necessarily because of a rise in infections, health officials say.
“While we did see a small increase in the number of reported cases, it’s not because more people are being infected — it’s because more people are being tested,” James said. “As the nation as a whole focuses on the HIV Elimination Plan and how to adopt the plan, Texas is moving forward with ‘Achieving Together,’ a community plan to end the HIV epidemic in Texas by 2030.
“With that in mind, the health district’s HIV/STD services division is increasing the mobilization of resources for individuals to get tested in greater numbers. We’re focusing our effort to identify individuals at a greater risk of acquiring HIV, and creating conversations about health equity, health disparities and elimination of stigma for marginalized populations.
“The statistics within Texas haven’t changed much in the last five years and the Texas 2017 HIV Surveillance Report paints a very accurate picture of our county in terms of morbidity.”
INFECTED BUT UNAWARE
Now legally blind from glaucoma, McNeil has been active in HIV awareness locally as a co-coordinator of the AIDS Care Team at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Houston and by working as an HIV outreach specialist for the Gulf Coast Center in Galveston.
“Back then, the death rate was really high, and looking back, I don’t know if I got HIV from a man or a woman,” McNeil said. “But today, with the advancement in the medication available to fight this disease, HIV is currently undetectable in my system, which I thank my doctors for. I take my medications faithfully and know that it’s one of the reasons I’m still alive today.”
An estimated 1.1 million people in the United States had HIV at the end of 2016, the most recent year for which this information is available, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of those people, about 14 percent, or 1 in 7, didn’t know they had HIV.
And the population of people who are infected but don’t know it might be much larger than that statistic indicates, local health officials said.
“For every one individual that’s living with HIV, there are about two people who have HIV, but don’t know,” James said.
Two years ago, the health district formed a relationship with Mark White, executive director of Access Care of Coastal Texas in Galveston. The collaboration also includes Coastal Health & Wellness, James said.
Access Care of Coastal Texas, founded in 1985, also has a working relationship with Galveston Specialty Pharmacy, which helps with the pre-exposure prophylaxis program, which helps to reduce the chances of people getting infected with HIV by taking HIV medicines to stop it from spreading throughout the body, White said.
“For instance, the medication used in this is Truvada, which is produced by Gilead Pharmaceuticals,” White said. “Through their generous patient assistance program, we’ve been able to have almost all medications covered for free. If a patient has medical insurance, Gilead offers assistance that in most cases covers the deductibles. This is an expensive medication costing upwards of $2,000 for a 30-day supply. In most cases this combination will pay for the medication.”
Another ongoing cooperative of Access Care of Coastal Texas and the University of Texas Medical Branch is the post-exposure prophylaxis program that issues free medication to 59 people who were possibly exposed to HIV, White said.
‘KNOW YOUR STATUS’
In 2018, Access Care of Coastal Texas, which serves 300 clients yearly, helped to serve clients with assistance in purchasing medications, transportation to medical appointments, and assistance in medical insurance premiums and help with one or more co-pay/co-insurance payments. ACCT also performed 670 free HIV rapid tests to the general public at various locations on the island during 2018. Of those tests performed, nine people were found to be HIV positive and referred into medical care, White said.
“All of our testing and assistance is confidential, and we’re hoping to receive grant monies to assist funding the program in 2020,” White said. “Moving forward, personally, I just want the common misconception about HIV as being a gay disease transmitted only by gay individuals to stop. It simply isn’t true, as HIV can be transmitted between any two individuals through the exchange of certain bodily fluids.”
To date, 80 people have enrolled in the post-exposure prophylaxis program at the health district, James said.
And, in 2018, the health district tested 1,427 people for HIV, syphilis and Hepatitis C. Of those tested, 24 were infected with HIV, 39 with syphilis, and 31 with Hepatitis C. About 65 percent of the newly identified HIV infections in 2018 were male-male relationships, mostly within the African-American and Hispanic ethnicities, health district reports stated.
“This endeavor has taught us that separately we’re limited, but together we can be resourceful, and most important, intentional on the care of our community,” James said. “It’s important to know your HIV status. When someone is diagnosed, they can then manage the virus with early intervention and treatment.”
Living with HIV hasn’t taken the zeal of life away from McNeil, as he’s traveled to England, Scotland, has written a book, and last Thanksgiving got a chance to ride a camel and feed a giraffe in Palm Desert, California, he said.
“For me, living a purpose driven life has been key to my longevity,” McNeil said. “HIV/AIDS doesn’t define nor limit me. Stay positive, live fearlessly and give back. Get tested. Know your status and live.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.