FRIENDSWOOD
The faces across the dais during the council’s next meeting, for a time, won’t be those with which the audience is most familiar.
A group of second-grade students will take over the council positions to pass a resolution declaring it Westwood Elementary School Day in Friendswood, the third second-grade elementary school class to do so, said Jeff Newpher, spokesman for the city.
Friendswood, copying several other cities in Galveston County, is using council meetings to educate the younger generation about civic duty and the workings of government, while also possibly drawing new participants into local politics, Mayor Mike Foreman said.
“It’s any way we can bring the community inside the city council,” Foreman said. “It’s giving insight to folks to see what we do. There are a lot of people coming who have never been to a council meeting, sort of like I was about five years ago.
“My interactions with the city were I paid my water bill and expected my trash to be picked up.”
Foreman got the idea to host the second-grade classes of each school in Friendswood from fellow Galveston County Mayor Carl Joiner, of Kemah, Foreman said.
Kemah in 2018 hosted Stuart Elementary School students for a mock election for all the council seats, helped explain how to register to vote and answered other questions the students had, Joiner said.
“We’re still trying to decide what we’ll do this year, but we’ll be doing something,” Joiner said.
The local officials’ efforts to reach out to local elementary students comes during a time in which numerous reports and studies assert Americans are spending less time volunteering and engaging in the civic arena.
“Part of being involved is being part of the community,” Friendswood Councilwoman Trish Hanks said. “The thing I like about involving young kids is it teaches them that this is your town, and when you get older, we want you to volunteer.”
Friendswood started the practice with the three local elementary schools because second grade is when the students are supposed to learn about how government works, said Hanks, who used to be the superintendent at Friendswood Independent School District.
“This fits well in the curriculum,” she said.
But beyond the students, the three elementary school days — for Kline, Wedgewood and Westwood — also bring families and others who might not regularly attend council meetings, Foreman said.
“The citizens enjoy it, parents and grandparents are coming, people who have never been in the council chambers get that exposure,” Foreman said. “It’s a lot of fun. I’ve been asked why the students don’t do it every meeting. There are more pictures taken when the kids are here than ever before.”
