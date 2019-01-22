GALVESTON
The political subdivision that provides emergency medical services to the Bolivar Peninsula area is undergoing an organizational change, but won't result in a noticeable difference to residents, officials said.
Galveston County Emergency Services District No. 2 on Monday absorbed Peninsula Emergency Medical Services.
Galveston County Emergency Services District No. 2, formed in 2013 by resident vote, supports peninsula emergency medical services and fire suppression and has five county-appointed commissioners.
Peninsula Emergency Medical Services is a nonprofit formed in 2012 to provide ambulance services after Hurricane Ike put the previous provider out of service, according to the nonprofit's website.
This new change is purely administrative and shouldn’t affect residents, district Manager Doug Saunders said.
“They will not see any change in the current service,” Saunders said. “The uniforms will be different. Same procedures. Same policy.”
The change has been a six-month process and one that officials hope will provide some tax relief to peninsula residents, Saunders said.
“There is some more grant applications out there for government-provided EMS versus a private entity,” Saunders said. “It’s just a way to increase revenue.”
There will be no staffing cuts, Saunders said.
The county district serves the 27-mile Bolivar Peninsula including High Island, Crystal Beach and Port Bolivar. The volunteer fire departments of the three communities will continue to operate as normal, Saunders said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.