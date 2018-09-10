Monday brought brief bouts of heavy rain and minimal flooding to Galveston County, but local officials are keeping an eye on the Gulf and the possibility of wet weather through the rest of the week.
Local officials in Galveston and League City, among others, are monitoring a weather disturbance south of Cuba and moving west, they said.
“Basically, we’re monitoring what’s developing in the Gulf and keeping an eye on the wet weather now,” said Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for League City. “There’s some localized street flooding, but there haven’t been any reports of major flooding.”
Rainfall totals Monday in Galveston County varied between about 2.4 inches in League City to about 1.01 inches in Galveston, said Don Oettinger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in League City.
Neither the National Weather Service nor other community officials received any reports of major flooding, they said.
But, with the rest of the week’s forecast showing more rain is coming and the possibility of bad weather developing in the Gulf, flooding could get worse, Oettinger said.
“With heavy rain over a period time, that could be an issue for street flooding,” Oettinger said.
Meteorologists predicted storms could return to Galveston County through the day today, officials said.
The county could see anywhere between 4 to 6 inches of rain over a six-day period, said Dan Reilly, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
There is a chance of rain each day this week, Reilly said.
Island officials are most concerned about rainfall during high tides that could lead to some street flooding, said Marissa Barnett, spokeswoman for the city.
Meteorologists also are monitoring a wall of storms south of Cuba that could develop into something more serious over the next few days, said Nikki Hathaway, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in League City.
The formation has a 30 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours, Hathaway said.
That could include a tropical depression, storm or hurricane, Hathaway said.
The formation has a 50 percent chance of developing over the next five days, Hathaway said.
Projections have the formation moving somewhere between the southern part or the middle of Texas, but it won’t arrive until the weekend at the earliest or sometime early next week, Oettinger said.
Three other hurricanes have formed in the Atlantic Ocean, though projections have at least one, Hurricane Florence, moving toward the Atlantic coastal states, officials said.
The peak of tropical storm season has been an eventful one in the county.
Galveston over Labor Day weekend also experienced heavy rainfall as bands of storm clouds from an upper-level disturbance dropped more than 10 inches of rain on some parts of the island, flooding several businesses.
