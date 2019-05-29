GALVESTON
The Port of Galveston will spend $300,000 on engineering work needed to build a cruise terminal at Pier 10.
The work, which the Wharves Board of Trustees approved in a unanimous vote Tuesday, will come before the port has finalized an agreement with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines to actually build the new terminal.
Approving the expenditure was a sign of the wharves board’s confidence that a deal was imminent, but trustees conceded there was some risk in spending the money before the deal was finalized.
The money approved Tuesday was for two projects.
The port will pay up to $170,000 to collect physical data about the proposed construction site, which officials say they need to have in hand before design of the new terminal can begin.
The port will pay another $130,000 for pavement work at Pier 39 and Pier 40, where it plans to move some of the operations of vehicle shipping company Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics to make way for the new terminal.
Getting started on the work now will allow terminal construction to start more quickly once a deal is signed, officials said.
The money will cover only part of the work needed at both sites, port Director Rodger Rees said. Work on the port’s west end at piers 39 and 40 will cost up to $600,000, not including the cost of filling in the slips there, Rees said.
The port in December signed a memorandum of understanding with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines to build a $100 million terminal at Pier 10 on the port’s east end. The cruise ship terminal would mark Galveston’s third. In the deal, Royal Caribbean, which would provide most of the construction money, would get a 20-year lease for exclusive use of the terminal.
Port officials initially said a final lease agreement would be negotiated and signed by January, which passed without any agreement being signed.
The delays have been caused by leadership changes at the cruise line that have nothing to do with the Galveston deal, Rees said.
“My feeling is that we’re close to getting the deal signed with Royal,” Rees said. “The risk is if Royal walks away from the table, which I don’t think they will. They’re ready to spend the money themselves.”
On Wednesday, a Royal Caribbean spokeswoman said the company was in continued discussions with the port and that plans were moving forward.
“Nothing has changed in our intentions to construct a new, state-of-the-art cruise terminal in Galveston,” said Melissa Charbonneau, Royal Caribbean’s director of corporate reputation.
The port and the company have taken other steps signaling that an agreement is still approaching. Royal Caribbean has sent surveying teams and divers to look at the condition of the site, Rees said.
The port also has increased the tariffs it charges on Royal Caribbean ships that enter the port, essentially collecting the extra revenue it plans to receive from the terminal once the company starts leasing it.
Passenger service charges were increased from $8.30 per passenger to $15 per passenger in Jan. 1, Rees said. That charge has generated $567,700 so far this year, Rees said.
Those increased tariffs will help fund the new work going into the piers, Rees said.
