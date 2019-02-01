Prosecutors in the trial of Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the student accused of killing 10 people in a May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School, filed arguments on Friday against moving the proceedings out of Galveston County.
In the 55-page brief, the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office presented affidavits from four Galveston County mayors stating the media coverage surrounding the shooting at Santa Fe High School wasn’t enough to bias a local jury and justify moving the trial out of the county.
Prosecutors also argued defendant Dimitrios Pagourtzis, in a change-of-venue motion his attorneys filed Jan. 23, presented no evidence showing he can’t receive a fair trial in Galveston County.
The affidavits from four Galveston County mayors stated that a local jury wouldn’t be biased against Pagourtzis, despite the intense news coverage after the shooting.
Mayors Pat Hallisey of League City, James Yarbrough of Galveston, Julie Masters of Dickinson and Bobby Hocking of La Marque all provided affidavits in favor of the prosecution’s position, stating there isn’t sufficient prejudice against Pagourtzis to warrant moving the trial elsewhere.
Michael Guarino, who served as Galveston County’s district attorney from 1983 to 2003, also provided an affidavit that echoed the mayors’ opinions.
“Having tried many cases, it is my opinion that a typical juror, even though they are aware of a particular high-profile case based upon media or social media coverage, can set aside what they have heard or read about the case and judge the case fairly on the evidence presented during trial,” Guarino wrote.
Beyond the affidavits, the district attorney’s brief tried to answer point-by-point the arguments defense attorneys Nicholas Poehl, Robert Barfield and Katy-Marie Lyles presented in their motion to move the trial out of the county.
For example, in answer to the defense’s general arguments that pervasive news coverage would prejudice a jury — an argument the defense attempted to support with three affidavits from Galveston County residents — prosecutors attacked both the authors and the content of those affidavits.
“The citizens’ affidavits relied on by the defendant are not a fair representation of Galveston County,” prosecutors wrote.
Two authors of the defense’s affidavits work at the University of Texas Medical Branch and a third lives at the same address as one of those people, prosecutors noted, arguing the sample was too narrow to be representative.
Prosecutors also rejected an argument from the defense’s brief claiming that a Google search about the shooting which turned up more than 100 articles is evidence of pervasive news coverage.
“It is not clear what weight should be given to such articles, absent an indication of who authored the articles and the number of readers that the articles had attracted,” prosecutors wrote.
District Court Judge John Ellisor on Jan. 28 tentatively scheduled a hearing for oral arguments over the change-of-venue motion for the second week of February.
A status conference to lay out the timeline for the rest of the case, including the trial, is tentatively scheduled for the spring, after both sides receive evidence and exchange discovery documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.