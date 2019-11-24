Michelle Hopkins, second from right, checks her phone while waiting in a line wrapping around the corner outside the Texas Department of Public Safety Drivers License Office in Galveston on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
A man waits outside the Texas Department of Public Safety Drivers License Office in Galveston on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
People wait in line outside the Texas Department of Public Safety Drivers License Office in Galveston on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Patsy Ceccacci, left, checks her phone while waiting with others in line outside the Texas Department of Public Safety Drivers License Office in Galveston on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
As waits get longer and tempers get shorter, state officials beginning next year will allow people in Galveston County and elsewhere across Texas to book driver’s license appointments up to six months in advance.
Changes can’t come soon enough for some Galveston County residents who have grown frustrated with long lines at Texas Department of Public Safety offices.
