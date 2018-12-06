La Marque and Texas City took to the streets to welcome Christmas with annual parades on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Brightly colored lights blinded excited crowds as festive cars and trailers passed by. Candy was scattered throughout the streets, like a second Halloween. Both parades came before a weekend of heavy rain and potential flooding.

Kelsey Walling: 817-690-3093; 409-683-5235; kelsey.walling@galvnews.com

