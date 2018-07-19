For as long as Mayor Carl Joiner has lived in Kemah, residents have enjoyed an unusual perk — free trash pickup, he said.
That’s not going to change, despite contract talks that could result in more costs for the city.
Rather than charge residents for waste disposal on their water bills like many Galveston County communities, the city has paid for the service through a line item on each year’s fiscal budget, said Nick Haby, spokesman for the city.
The city has set aside $105,000 for residential waste disposal, according to the Kemah 2017-18 fiscal budget approved Sept. 6, 2017.
Waste Management contractors pick up residential garbage twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays as part of the agreement, Haby said.
“I’m not sure people in Kemah really understand it,” Joiner said. “It really is a nice thing. And we have a pretty good relationship with Waste Management.”
But the city’s five-year contract with Waste Management, which runs trash pickup in the community of about 2,000, ends Sept. 30 and city officials are working on a new agreement, Haby said.
“They aren’t ready to discuss specifics, but they did say that the city has been getting a very good deal on trash collection,” Haby said. “I imagine the rates they present to us will not be what they have been. We’ll see what happens.”
The city council Wednesday night directed staff to begin renegotiating with Waste Management for a new contract rather than put out a request for proposal, officials said.
City officials hope to present the results of those negotiations at the next council meeting Aug. 1, Haby said.
“That way they can provide us with a new proposed agreement and we can go from there,” Haby said. “If we need to put out an RFP to look at other options, there will be some time to do that.”
Several new options could be on the table during negotiations, including automated trash pickup or continuing with workers picking up trash, Haby said.
Kemah residents benefit because of the city’s enviable financial position, which is largely attributable to year-round tourism, Joiner said.
The city is home to massive entertainment complex the Kemah Boardwalk, which attracts tourists, along with a bevy of other shops and restaurants.
“The nice thing about this is Kemah has the second-lowest property tax rate in Galveston County and is still able to give this service to our residents,” Joiner said.
Kemah residents pay 19.3 cents per $100 of property valuation, 2.5 cents lower than the previous fiscal year rate of 21.9 cents per $100. The city trails only Clear Lake Shores, which doesn’t assess a city property tax.
The city pulls in about $2.8 million of its total $6.87 million in revenues from sales tax revenues, according to budget documents.
Comparatively, the city’s current fiscal budget only anticipates $580,000 in property taxes, according to documents.
City officials agreed that the trash service should remain free for residents.
