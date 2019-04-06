Almost 4,000 yellow, sunglass-wearing rubber ducks Saturday filled Sting Creek in Texas City for the Texas City Independent School District Foundation for the Future’s 12th annual Youthfest and Duck Derby. The event benefits the foundation’s classroom grant program and helps fund innovative learning materials.

WINNERS

10th Place: $100 Benno’s gift card, Sandi Daniels

9th Place: $150 Academy gift card,Dayna Villareal

8th Place: Amazon Echo, Holle Renfro

7th Place: $250 Whataburger gift card, Martin Quinonez

6th Place: Apple Watch, David Garza

5th Place: Altitude Trampoline Park Party for 6, Debbie Fuller

4th Place: Nintendo Switch, Carl Hall

3rd Place: 55 inch TV, Aubrey Dietel

2nd Place: Apple iPad, Patricia Montemayor

1st Place: $2,500 Visa gift card, Eloisa Guzman

— Jennifer Reynolds

