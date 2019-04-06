Almost 4,000 yellow, sunglass-wearing rubber ducks Saturday filled Sting Creek in Texas City for the Texas City Independent School District Foundation for the Future’s 12th annual Youthfest and Duck Derby. The event benefits the foundation’s classroom grant program and helps fund innovative learning materials.
WINNERS
10th Place: $100 Benno’s gift card, Sandi Daniels
9th Place: $150 Academy gift card,Dayna Villareal
8th Place: Amazon Echo, Holle Renfro
7th Place: $250 Whataburger gift card, Martin Quinonez
6th Place: Apple Watch, David Garza
5th Place: Altitude Trampoline Park Party for 6, Debbie Fuller
4th Place: Nintendo Switch, Carl Hall
3rd Place: 55 inch TV, Aubrey Dietel
2nd Place: Apple iPad, Patricia Montemayor
1st Place: $2,500 Visa gift card, Eloisa Guzman
— Jennifer Reynolds
