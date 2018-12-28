GALVESTON
A woman is in stable condition Friday after she was shot when two men tried to rob the Mexican restaurant she was working at in Galveston.
No arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon, according to police officials.
The robbery began about 2 p.m. when the two men walked into La Cazuela Cocina, 1508 39th St., brandishing a firearm and demanding money out of the cash register, Galveston Police Department spokesperson Capt. Joshua Schirard said.
During the course of the robbery, the firearm went off and the woman working at the cash register was shot in the chest before the men fled on foot, he said.
The unidentified woman was transported to John Sealy Hospital in Galveston where she was in stable condition.
Officers detained two suspects near the restaurant and were scheduled to interview them on Friday evening.
Schirard declined to say whether any cash was taken.
