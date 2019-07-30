TEXAS CITY
The city will use $2.27 million in federal disaster aid to buyout all the houses on a street with a history of frequent flooding, including during Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
Commissioners last week approved a resolution declaring the city’s intention to use Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery money for a buyout and acquisition program.
At least one street has been identified as a potential buyout area because of its history of flooding, including in 2017 when Hurricane Harvey dumped about 50 inches of rain on parts of Galveston County.
“We looked at flood histories and identified Edwards Street in Texas City, close to La Marque, as an area with potential for buyout,” said Tom Munoz, director of emergency management for Texas City.
Munoz wrote grants associated with the disaster recovery program administered by the Texas General Land Office and funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The grant application for Texas City seeks a little less than $2.3 million and can be used to conduct disaster recovery buyouts and acquisitions of real property damaged by Hurricane Harvey. The mayor is designated as chief executive officer and authorized representative to act in all matters in connection with application and participation in the disaster recovery program, according to the resolution.
A private firm based in Austin will begin buyout negotiations with homeowners on Edwards Street in the near future, Munoz said.
“They will meet with homeowners, explain the program and the process that follows,” Munoz said. “Homeowners will be given the option to sell their property. It’s a voluntary program.”
Activities eligible for funding in the program include buyouts, like the one proposed for Edwards Street, acquisitions of commercial or residential properties, relocation assistance associated with buyouts and acquisitions, housing incentives, activities designed to move families outside of floodplains and other services like cost-sharing with FEMA Hazard Mitigation grant programs.
The Texas City money is part of $59.3 million in federal block grant disaster recovery money designated by the Houston-Galveston Area Council last year to be distributed among Galveston County municipalities as well as the county government.
Dickinson received the most with a proposed $9 million for infrastructure projects and economic redevelopment and $9.2 million for local property buyouts, The Daily News reported in June last year.
Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas in August 2017. The hurricane dumped millions of gallons of water on Houston and surrounding areas, flooding thousands of homes and causing billions of dollars in damages.
A second federal disaster recovery block grant of $2.2 million for Texas City will be dedicated to drainage improvements, according to the city. The area of the city around Third Street and Texas Avenue is one area where drainage work will take place, Munoz said.
What exactly will happen to the land on Edwards Street should the buyouts move forward is uncertain except that the city will maintain it and won’t build on it, Munoz said.
For buyouts, land must be maintained in perpetuity for open space, recreation, wetland or flood control and limited structures can be erected on it, according to Texas General Land Office guidelines.
