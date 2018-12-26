GALVESTON
Next month, a city arts committee that has previously served in an advisory role will begin developing guidelines to dole out its newly acquired $50,000 annual budget to fund art projects.
The Commission on the Arts has always advised the Galveston City Council, but the new funding gives the committee the chance to invest in some concrete projects, Chairman Nick Barbee said.
“We have been talking about a few different ideas,” Barbee said.
Barbee expects to see the $50,000 allotted yearly to several projects, which could include anything from murals or statues in public spaces to a musical performance or film screening that attracts visitors and locals, Barbee said.
“We have so many creative people on the island that the last thing I want to do is try to tell people how to be creative,” Barbee said. “We’re here to facilitate and support.”
The Galveston City Council this month tasked the commission to develop some guidelines of fundable projects, as well as revisit the commission’s governing ordinance, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
It’s all part of a plan to make Galveston more attractive to both locals and visitors, Yarbrough said.
“We are halfway between New Orleans and Austin,” Yarbrough said. “We ought to be creating some kind of triangle with the arts and the music and the vibes that go on in those towns here.”
The role of public art plays a key role in creating spaces that attract both locals and tourists, Yarbrough said.
“The arts commission ought to be a sought-after board appointment,” Yarbrough said.
The $50,000 officially enters the commission’s account in October, at the beginning of the 2019-2020 fiscal year. The money was siphoned from the Arts and Historic Preservation Advisory Board, a city committee that hands out marketing grants to local nonprofits.
The board is funded through hotel occupancy taxes.
Since the March ordinance enacting the funding shift, some island nonprofits have raised concerns about the effects on their organizations’ marketing funds.
Their concerns are understandable, but the commission’s new budget contributes to efforts to make the downtown more walkable and inviting, District 3 Councilman David Collins said.
Public art plays a role in attracting both people and private dollars, Collins said.
“The city cannot open more restaurants and new shops, but what it can do is make an environment that’s more conducive,” Collins said.
While the commission wants to bring more art to the downtown area, this funding should go to the neighborhoods as well, Barbee said.
“While I love The Strand and Postoffice, how do we get art out in the neighborhoods?” Barbee said.
The commission understands it has a big task ahead of it, Barbee said.
“We look at this as not only an opportunity but also our responsibility,” Barbee said. “We understand where those funds are coming from.”
In January, commissioners will begin discussion about what kinds of projects are appropriate for the funds, with a city council presentation scheduled for March, he said.
In the meantime, the commission hopes to organize a tour of artist studios or other events that will attract public attention before gaining funding in October, Barbee said.
