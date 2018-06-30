More than a billion gallons of water arrive at taps in Galveston County after traveling hundreds of miles, starting along the Brazos River and snaking through canals before reaching Texas City.
The Gulf Coast Water Authority pushes more than 70 million gallons of water a day to its customer base of industry and municipalities, where the supply is eventually piped to households and other end-users throughout the county.
The agency has contracts for 48,000 acre feet of water and is trying to secure more water along the river in anticipation of droughts and growth.
The agency applied this year for access to up to 70,000 additional acre feet of water this year. There’s about 325,000 gallons in 1 acre foot of water.
At the same time, some county cities are charting their use and how much more water they might consume in coming years even as they try to encourage residents to conserve the resource and reduce costs.
“We’re using about 100 million gallons a day from the reservoir and that number is going to be going up,” said James Vanderwater, a district engineer for the Gulf Coast Water Authority.
The water authority announced last week it had asked the Brazos River Authority for an additional 70,000 acre feet of water, or about 2.2 billion gallons of water. To cover the cost of some of the additional water, the authority also announced about a 7 percent increase in cost to its customers, effective Sept. 1.
On a recent morning, construction crews were working on a reservoir off Attwater Avenue in Texas City where the water authority stores its water before piping it to the water treatment plant or local industry.
The reservoir, built in 1948, stores water to cover about 35 days for the authority’s customers, which include most county cities, Vanderwater said. The water arrives at the reservoir via a series of canals moving surface water off the Brazos River, he said. The river is the sole water source for the Gulf Coast Water Authority.
For more than a year, the reservoir has been undergoing more than $12 million in work to replace the corrugated metal pipes in the gates allowing water to flow in and out, Vanderwater said.
Even as construction continues, the reservoir is fully operational. More than 40 million gallons a day are sent untreated to local industry to help run its facilities, Vanderwater said.
More than 30 million gallons a day is piped to the authority’s water treatment plant in Texas City where chemicals are added to separate out particles unsafe to drink, said Jake Hollingsworth, plant manager for the authority.
“From the time we take it out of the reservoir to when we pump it out to the customer, it’s about four hours,” Hollingsworth said.
The water undergoes a series of tests to ensure it’s safe to drink and the “sludge” produced by the particles separated out goes into sediment lagoons on the property where it might be used as fertilizer, he said.
The treated water is then piped to cities.
In Galveston, for instance, the water arrives at Virginia Point near Bubba’s Sports Bar on the mainland side of the causeway, Assistant City Manager Brandon Cook said.
From there, it’s piped across the causeway through one of the city’s major water lines, Cook said. The line branches off at the end of the causeway, with one line going toward a pump station on 33rd and Church streets and down 61st Street and to a West End pump station near Scholes International Airport, he said.
The pump stations store the city’s water until it’s needed. Then it’s repressurized and piped through smaller lines to neighborhoods and homes. During weekdays outside of the summer season, islanders typically use about 13 million gallons of water a day, he said.
But the city has contracts for up 21 million gallons a day, which it has to pay for, Cook said. But during peak days, like July 4, the city might get close to its limit, he said.
“It’s a big cost,” Cook said. “Just like they’re trying to secure long-term water rights, we have to buy water rights similar to them and pass the cost. It would be a significantly cheaper operation to run if we didn’t have that, but that’s not Galveston.”
The city’s undergoing its own economic and revenue water study to determine how much water it could need in the coming years and whether the rates need to be adjusted to meet costs, Cook said. The study is looking at current trends, traffic counts, economic forecasts and water conservation measures, he said.
The city would have a better idea of that in the coming months once the study is completed, he said.
But the city is hoping the amount of water needed can be reduced through plugging leaks in the system and a water conservation plan, he said.
“After we have made significant cuts into the amount of water we take, we’re going to have to reanalyze that on a long-term forecast,” Cook said. “It’s an undertaking and we can’t really pretend to know without that information.”
