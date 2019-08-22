GALVESTON
Long-time Fire Chief Mike Wisko, after 31 years with the Galveston Fire Department, will leave the island next month to take a job in Hutto, where he’ll be emergency management coordinator.
Wisko’s announcement comes on the heels of the department completing Fire Station No. 1, a $9.6 million facility built using Hurricane Ike disaster relief money and constructed to protect the department’s equipment from storm damage. Wisko considers the fire station one of his greatest accomplishments, he said.
Leaving the city will be tough, Wisko, a third-generation Galveston fireman, said.
“It’s really hard to leave,” Wisko said. “It’s a tough decision.”
The new role will be a new adventure, he said.
Aside from the new fire station, Wisko is most proud of raising the city’s Insurance Services Office rating from a 4 to a 2, an improvement, he said.
The rating is created for fire departments and the communities they serve and is used to set home owners insurance rates.
“It was all done because of the firefighters,” Wisko said. “They’ve taken on responsibilities doing more things.”
In his time with the city, the fire department has grown in professionalism and added in new technologies that make it easier to help residents, he said.
“We’re producing a much better service for the residents today,” Wisko said.
There’s still a lot of growth left for the department, Wisko said. Fire Station No. 2 still needs an upgrade and Pelican Island could eventually use a fire station, he said.
“If they can keep moving in a forward direction, it’ll always be as good as it is,” Wisko said. “There’s good people here. I’m good leaving. I feel comfortable leaving.”
Wisko has family in the Hill Country area and is moving closer to them, he said.
Assistant Fire Chief Charlie Olsen will become the interim fire chief upon Wisko’s departure, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
Wisko’s last day with the Galveston department is Sept. 13, he said.
“I do believe we’ve got the best fire department in the state,” Wisko said.
