GALVESTON
The first time April Wilkerson heard about certified letters from the Galveston Park Board of Trustees informing her she owed taxes on the short-term rentals she owns, it was in court, she said.
Wilkerson hadn’t registered the two condos she rents out to vacationers with the board, and after the board didn’t get a reply back to the letters that demanded thousands of dollars in late hotel occupancy taxes, her case was referred to the city attorney.
“They thought that I was basically ripping the city off,” Wilkerson said, explaining she decided not to hire an attorney because the cost would have been about as much as just paying the taxes. “The thing was, I wasn’t ripping the city off.”
The city, which ended up settling with Wilkerson for more than $14,000 last month, disagrees. It regularly brings hotel occupancy tax evaders to court when the park board can’t get them to pay up, City Attorney Donald Glywasky said.
“Oh yeah, we’ll file a suit against you,” Glywasky said. “When (the park board) has a property that they think is being operated without paying, they chase the property owner down and try to collect. If they have people they can’t get to pay, then they refer it over here. We generally make one demand and then we file suit.”
The number of property owners accused of not paying the hotel occupancy tax that end up in court wasn’t immediately available. But the park board, which oversees the collection of hotel occupancy taxes the owners of more than 3,000 registered short-term rental properties are required to collect from guests, has received $215,650 in back taxes, penalties and interest from 41 formerly non-compliant property owners in the past two years, park board spokeswoman Mary Beth Bassett said.
“These properties are now in the system and paying taxes going forward,” she wrote in an email to The Daily News, noting that more than $56 million has been collected from short-term rentals since Jan. 1, 2015.
Although Wilkerson and others in her situation might not be so pleased with the board’s collection practices, Ana Draa, a former president of the Short Term Rental Owners Association of Galveston, said the organization not only approves of how the board operates, it depends on it.
Association members want short-term rental owners to register with the board and pay taxes, she said. Otherwise, all the property owners suffer.
“Nobody wants enforcement more than those of us who are properly running our homes,” she said. “Once people get irritated or mad about short-term rentals, we all get painted with the same brush.”
In fact, the association plays an important role in the board’s process, Draa said. Association members patrol the internet on the lookout for unregistered properties they can report to the park board, she said.
Wilkerson said that’s how her properties ended up in the hands of Kay Terry, the parks board accountant tasked with contacting unregistered tax evaders and turning over the noncompliant property owners to Glywasky’s office. Sometimes, there are people who were purposely avoiding registration and reporting tax numbers, but in a lot of instances, the unregistered property owner simply didn’t know the rules.
“It’s often a matter of education,” Draa said.
