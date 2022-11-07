GALVESTON
Kermit Courville Stadium won’t be demolished and replaced as part of a $315 million bond package voters approved in May, but instead will be renovated in what Galveston ISD officials say will be a more cost-effective approach.
“Galveston Independent School District received information that the integrity of the structure is still solid in many ways, and it makes sense to keep the stadium and update it,” district spokeswoman Stephanie Fontenot said Monday as crews began working at the site. “Therefore, it is not being completely demolished, only renovated.”
The Galveston ISD board of trustees voted Oct. 19 to renovate the stadium rather than a complete demolition.
District officials on Monday weren’t able to offer more details about plans or potential cost savings to be had from not completely demolishing the stadium, built in 1948 and last renovated in 2010.
Still, work on the stadium will be extensive and the only part of the structure that won’t be demolished is the concrete seating, officials said.
“The only feature that is not going to be changed in the stadium are the bleachers,” Trustee David O’Neal said. “In our initial plan, we thought we could tear the concrete down and put up aluminum stands.”
But plans for incorporating aluminum stands aren’t being considered anymore. Instead, the district determined that renovating the existing concrete stands would be a better alternative, O’Neal said.
The change in plans will be less expensive, Tony Brown, school board president, said. But school board trustees don’t have specific financial details about the plan, Brown said.
“They are saying now that if they can seal and repair the concrete stands, it will be more structurally sound than aluminum stands,” Brown said. “It will also be more cost-effective for us.”
In addition to the renovations being made to the stands, concessions will be moved near the existing end zones, the field house will be rebuilt and more restrooms will be added.
Voters on May 7 approved a $315 million bond package that included $24.3 million for the construction of a new Kermit Courville Stadium, 1429 27th St.
Other items in the $315 million bond included construction of a new Ball High School and aquatic center as well as upgrades to middle schools, among other improvements.
