GALVESTON
Samples of Florida coral will spend the next three years in Galveston to escape a disease sweeping through the state’s waters.
Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd., will house and monitor 41 samples of 11 different coral species from the Florida Reef Tract, the third largest coral reef system in the world, for the next three years, spokeswoman Alexis Shelly said.
Moody Gardens is one of 60 institutions across the United States and Canada taking coral samples to protect them from a disease that attacks coral, Shelly said. After three years, during which the disease is expected to pass, biologists will return the coral to its natural habitat, she said.
The program is organized by the Florida Wildlife Commission, Association of Zoos and Aquariums and other conservation groups.
Scientists first noticed the disease in 2014 in Miami-Dade County, in southeast Florida near the north of the reef tract, and now the outbreak is spreading south, Shelly said.
Scientists don’t have a cure for the disease, so it threatens to wipe out the coral tract in Florida, Moody Gardens biologist Ryan Hannum said.
Moody Gardens and other institutions will act in the same way seed banks do — protecting the samples so they can replanted.
“They’re just going to be here hanging out,” Hannum said. “We’re really just housing them.”
Moody Gardens staff members will make monthly reports and observations as the coral grows about two to three times in size in the next three years, he said.
Moody Gardens is the second organization to receive coral shipments from Florida because crews could build a holding area quickly, Hannum said.
The organization repurposed an area in the Aquarium Pyramid for new tanks that visitors are separated from but can see into, he said.
Eventually, Moody Gardens might start a program to breed coral, although this won’t be a part of this particular rescue project, Hannum said.
Breeding stronger coral that can withstand a wider range of temperatures and water compositions is a growing field, he said.
Saving the Florida coral system is crucial to maintaining the balance of the area ecosystem, Hannum said.
In addition to providing crucial habitat for marine animals, coral reefs are natural barriers against hurricanes, Hannum said.
“If we lose our reefs, we lose our natural barrier,” Hannum said.
Moody Gardens will receive about 40 more samples of coral soon, although the staff isn’t sure when, Hannum said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.