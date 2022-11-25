GALVESTON COUNTY
An early morning fire severely damaged a 49-year-old liquor store near the Galveston and Brazoria county line.
Updated: November 25, 2022 @ 10:51 pm
An early morning fire severely damaged a 49-year-old liquor store near the Galveston and Brazoria county line.
Santa Fe Fire and Rescue was called about 6 a.m. Friday to White’s Liquor Store, between Algoa and Alvin, in the 19800 block of state Highway 6, Santa Fe Fire Chief Tommy Anderson said.
With the help of Dickinson Fire Department and Alvin Fire Department, the fire was extinguished about 7 a.m., with firefighters working until about 10:30 a.m. putting out hotspots, Anderson said.
“It took us a bit of time to get in as the doors were locked, but we were able to put out the fire quickly after gaining entry,” Anderson said. “At this time, we do not know the exact cause, but there is no signs of a break-in and we believe it to be accidental.” ‘
The cause of the fire still is under investigation, but it was started near a part of the building with electrical equipment.
“It is an old wood-framed building,” Anderson said. “The alcohol in the building contributed to the blaze.”
The store, which opened in 1973, is considered to be a total loss, Anderson said.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com
Reporter
