LEAGUE CITY
A threat by the IRS to fine Galveston County more than $70,000 over its 2018 tax returns had officials talking about cat fights, britches and intestinal fortitude Tuesday during a discussion about how and why the problem occurred.
The IRS notified the county about the $75,550 fine on July 29 in a letter to County Treasurer Kevin Walsh.
Officials spent most of Tuesday’s special meeting trying to clarify what the county was being fined for and whose mistakes led to the fine. Walsh has said the fine was the result of incorrect or incorrectly formatted health insurance information the county attempted to submit to the IRS in 2018.
In a draft letter to the IRS released during Tuesday’s meeting, Walsh said the fine was because the county failed to correct mistakes on its tax returns “due to a misunderstanding” and misreading of previous IRS notices.
While the letter does not say so explicitly, Walsh said the mistakes came from incorrect data collected by the county’s human resources department and submitted to the tax agency.
Walsh, whose office filed the tax information, said he thought the problem could be resolved without the county paying any fines.
During a series of testy exchanges with Walsh, however, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said he wasn’t convinced by Walsh’s explanation.
Henry’s interpretation of the IRS notice was not that the information was incorrect, but that the treasurer’s office had filed it after a deadline.
He likened Walsh’s explanation to a different issue embroiling the county in which more than $500,000 was wired to a thief posing as a road contractor.
Henry has blamed some county offices, including Walsh’s, for not properly safeguarding against such thefts. The county is pursuing a claim on Walsh’s bond to recover some of the stolen money.
Walsh has said it was not his office’s responsibility to vet the destination of county payments.
“There appears to be a pattern of conduct with Mr. Walsh and taking responsibility,” Henry said. “Last year, when over $500,000 was stolen from county, Mr. Walsh has the same answer as he did with this IRS late filing, ‘I’m not responsible; I just passed the information along.’”
Walsh is an elected official and does not report directly to the commissioners court. While commissioners don’t directly supervise Walsh, the court could remove responsibility, such as handling the county’s payroll, from his office, Henry said.
Questions of responsibility also came up as commissioners and Walsh discussed a behind-the-scenes disagreement over whose signature should be on the letter to the IRS.
Walsh’s office sent an email Aug. 28 asking Human Resources Director Arnel Wetzel to sign the letter. Hours later, Wetzel responded in an email saying his department wasn’t responsible for signing the letter.
“The entire issue is an extremely poor reflection on your office and the level of competence/professionalism coming from such,” Wetzel wrote. “Find some intestinal fortitude and perform your office responsibilities.”
Although Wetzel stood by his response Tuesday, two commissioners said the exchange was unprofessional.
“We don’t have to like each other to work together,” Commissioner Stephen Holmes said. “We can maintain a certain level of professionalism. We can cat fight amongst ourselves, but we need to make sure that whatever we do is done in a professional manner.”
Commissioner Joe Giusti colorfully urged Walsh and Wetzel to put their disagreement aside.
“You all need to pull up your britches and move forward,” Giusti said. “We’re grown-ups. We’re supposed to be professional.”
Walsh was disturbed by Wetzel’s statements, but ultimately agreed to sign the letter, he said. After the meeting, he maintained he shouldn’t be responsible for explaining the problem to the IRS.
“Why should I sign a letter?” Walsh said. “I’m not getting me out of a penalty. I’m getting the county out of a penalty, therefore the person who is actually responsible for the data should most likely sign the letter.”
The commissioners didn’t take any official action during the meeting.
Walsh said he intended to send the response letter to the IRS before the close of business Tuesday. He expected the IRS to respond within 45 days.
Wetzel told the commissioners he would seek estimates from accounting firms that could help the county file health care-related tax documents.
