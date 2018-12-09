Since Vision Galveston first kicked off in August, its volunteers and staff have made contact with a little more than 2,200 residents of Galveston as 2018 comes to an end, collecting people’s visions of what they want the future of their home to be.
“We’re a third of the way there,” said Keath Jacoby, the community visioning project’s director.
By May 2019, when the project will have hit the nine-month mark, it will need to have collected thoughts and ideas from 6,000 Galvestonians, the number considered critical mass to represent the entire 50,000 permanent residents who live here.
The goal is to reach out to all aspects of the community represented in the U.S. Census demographic of Galveston, across ages, religions, occupations, abilities and disabilities, ethnic makeup and income.
An executive steering committee made up of representatives from the Roundtable of Foundations, fiscal sponsor of the first nine months’ work, Jacoby and others have recruited representatives from the community for a steering committee of more than 200 that has spent these first months conducting online surveys, surveying in person, reaching out at community meetings and getting the word out about Vision Galveston however it can.
Dominic Etienne, a BOI who lives on the mainland but works in Galveston, is on the executive committee and is part of a committee called “bridge builders.”
“We’re a street team to get out in the community, engage and involve folks at a street level,” Etienne said. “On Thursday night, Mike Dean opened up one of his restaurants, Tsunami, for a happy hour where we got people to come in and fill out surveys.”
The surveys ask islanders to express their concerns, hopes and wishes for the future of Galveston, for the purpose of developing a citizen-driven strategic plan around goals collectively set by the populace, not driven by politics or commerce.
“It’s like anything else that’s new; they’re apprehensive at first,” Etienne said. “When you start talking about a strategic plan, people immediately jump to the conclusion that it’s going to be controlled by politicians. We have to explain that this is a project to make a plan from the ground up, coming from a genuine place of learning what the community wants. We want the people to be the authorities.”
Concerns span the spectrum from affordable housing to how tourism interacts with locals to flooding, Etienne said.
Christof Spieler of Houston-based Huitt Zollars, lead consultants on the project, said his firm has worked on similar projects around the country in Houston, Detroit, Boston and New Orleans, among other cities.
“I’ve been really amazed with the level of turnout and enthusiasm we’ve been seeing in Galveston and so have the other team members,” Spieler said. “We’ve seen lots of similar projects in bigger cities that have drawn significantly fewer people.”
Along with Huitt Zollars, the team of consultants is made up of Stoss, a Boston- and Los Angeles-based urban landscaping design firm; Asakura Robinson of Houston; and Mass Economics, a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based economic research and consulting firm.
By the end of January, data will be collated from surveys, and hands-on workshops with the community will be held Jan. 29 to Feb. 1 around topics identified by a majority of those surveyed as significant concerns about the future quality of life in Galveston.
“We’re going to be looking at priorities, at tradeoffs and at how to use limited resources,” Spieler said. “We’ll have a variety of activities, all of which will let people talk to each other and the consultant team, and we’ll come out of these workshops with a clear vision and goals for the city as well as some ideas for recommendations.”
For now, the goal is to continue expanding the base of participants, especially in communities that might not be used to engaging in this kind of civic activity.
Zuri Robbins-Briz, an executive committee member, is working on including the Hispanic community and other ethnic populations in the process.
“One of our biggest barriers is letting the Hispanic community know it’s important for them to be more civically engaged,” Robbins-Briz said. She emigrated from Mexico and has lived in Galveston since she was 9 years old, has worked in the school district and now works at Family Service Center with clients from a variety of ethnic backgrounds.
Citing the language barrier as one obstacle that must be crossed, Robbins-Briz has translated all of Vision Galveston’s information into Spanish to enable better participation.
“I tell people this is an opportunity for you to be part of progress, to be part of your community and what happens in your back yard,” Robbins-Briz said. “I tell them to be part of the solution, not just complaining about problems, and to use this platform to create a better environment for themselves and their families.”
To learn more or to volunteer for the citizens steering committee, visit www.visiongalveston.com.
