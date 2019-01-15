FRIENDSWOOD
The city is moving ahead with a plan to increase the rates it charges for water and sewer services starting in February, although not by as much as initially proposed.
The council late Monday approved the first reading of an ordinance setting new rates for billing residents for water and sewer use. The new rates could push the average utility bill up by about $31, from an average of $144 to about $175, on a home that uses 20,000 gallons during a billing cycle.
City administrators had initially proposed rates that would have pushed the average bill to about $211.
The city bills water and sewer customers every other month, instead of monthly as most other cities do, officials said.
The new rates were necessary to fund capital improvements to the city’s water and sewer systems, officials said.
The city’s revised capital improvement plan calls for more than $32 million in projects over the next seven years, including work on several lift stations and contributions to constructing a 42-inch water line to the Southeast Water Purification Plant in Houston, among others.
“These are not luxury projects, but contractually obligated measures,” City Manager Morad Kabiri said. “We have to ensure the clean delivery of water and sewer to each and every home. These are projects we need to make sure there are no interruptions or downtimes in facilities.”
Administrators in December presented the council with a five-year capital improvement plan that featured more than $39 million in projects, but that list was then extended over seven years and officials removed a few projects, such as a plan to automate meters, Kabiri said.
While the measure passed unanimously after the staff presentation, several council members did ask questions about whether officials should reconsider the projects that were removed.
“I want to make sure that we aren’t pushing something down the road and kicking the can instead of trying to tackle it now,” Councilman Robert Griffon said.
