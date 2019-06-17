GALVESTON
A Galveston Police Department boat has been grounded after thieves stole key parts from the vehicle while it was parked on police property over the weekend.
Two stainless steel props were stolen from the engines of a police boat parked outside the police department’s marine division garage in the 5000 block of Avenue Q 1/2, Galveston Police Department spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
The theft happened sometime between Friday evening and Saturday morning, Hancock said.
The twin-engine boat used in water rescues and marine enforcement was not damaged except for the theft of the props, Hancock said.
Police didn’t know whether the theft was vandalism, a scrap metal heist or was perpetrated by someone needing a prop for his own boat, Hancock said.
Officers were investigating the theft but had few leads as of Monday, Hancock said.
There were no security cameras in the area where the boat was parked, he said.
“There’s not a lot to go on at this point,” Hancock said.
The police department on Monday was attempting to find replacement props for the boat, but until some can be found, the boat was unusable, he said.
The boat is the largest in the marine division’s fleet, but the city does own another boat, he said. The Galveston Marine Response team also includes boats from the Galveston Fire Department, Galveston Island Beach Patrol and the city of Jamaica Beach.
The props were valued at about $1,600, Hancock said.
He urged anyone with information about the theft to call the police department at 409-765-3702.
