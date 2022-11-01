LEAGUE CITY
City council last week renewed a five-year, $10 million contract with AmeriWaste as the city’s official recycle and trash collector, despite allegations from a competitor the company is dumping materials residents set out for recycling in the landfill.
But AmeriWaste Tuesday told The Daily News the only recyclable material it's sending to the landfill is contaminated and won't be accepted at what it calls a material recovery center in Houston.
And the city this week said much of the problem can be resolved by educating residents about proper ways to recycle materials.
During an Oct. 25 city council meeting, Robert Smith, a spokesman for Frontier Waste Solutions, approached the podium during public comment to read a letter from Bill Killian, vice president of the company.
Frontier Waste Solutions was among four bidders for the contract.
In the letter, Killian said his company performed some inspections to identify the whereabouts of recyclable materials after being picked up by AmeriWaste in the city.
“From what we observed, not 1 ton or 1 pound or anything of your recycling is going to a recycling facility,” Smith said on behalf of Killian. “It’s all being landfilled.”
Frontier Waste Solutions became suspicious after noticing some of AmeriWaste’s recycling trucks were driving south from League City, the opposite direction from the recycling facility.
Councilman Andy Mann voted to defer approving the contract with AmeriWaste, saying the city needed more time to investigate Frontier's claims.
“I would like two weeks so I can better understand it,” Mann said at the meeting.
But Councilman Nick Long said it would cost the city more to change a system in which AmeriWaste buys recycled materials from the city for $120,000 a year.
“If we don’t sell them the recyclables, and we somehow put together a program in which we forcibly recycle the 8 percent of plastics that can be recycled, the rates will go up,” Long said during the meeting. “Then we will literally have to be paying to recycle as opposed to today, where we are being paid to buy our recyclables.
“I feel once somebody buys the recyclables from us, it's their business what they do with them."
Long also asserted that since China's 2018 ban on recyclables, the market has completely deteriorated.
Five years ago, the Chinese government announced a potential ban on imports of 24 different recyclables. The list included paper and plastics.
But Killian argued there's a strong market for recyclables in Texas.
“It is a $2 billion industry,” Killian said Tuesday in an interview with The Daily News. “None of the recycling products in the state of Texas have ever gone to China. There is a real local market for it.”
Councilman Chad Tressler argued against postponing the vote, saying it would only reward the losing bidder for "bad behavior."
But Killian on Tuesday said his accusations against AmeriWaste weren't motivated by resentment about losing the bid for the lucrative contract.
“These are not sour grapes,” Killian said. “I promise you that.”
The city council approved the contract in a 7-1 vote with Mann opposed. The new five-year contract with AmeriWaste begins May 1.
The existing contract the city has with AmeriWaste details the key responsibilities of the company to adhere to the requirements for properly disposing of recyclables and garbage.
“Contractor shall provide containers and process and market all program recyclable materials collected at the Dickinson Road recycling facility,” according to the city’s initial 2018 contract with AmeriWaste.
The document also states: “Contractor shall pay the city $10,000 for sale of program recyclable materials on a monthly basis."
The bigger issue is that residents might not have enough knowledge of how to properly recycle items, Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city said.
“Unfortunately, our residents are the worst offenders of contamination recycling,” she said. ”And they are doing it unknowingly.”
Any bit of contaminated recyclable items in a recycle bin can force the entire load to be immediately landfilled, Osborne said.
The most common ineligible or contaminated items placed in recycling bins in the city usually are plastic bags, which aren't recyclable, and tin cans, which often are still dirty when residents put them in recycling bins, Osborne said.
The city intends to embark on an education campaign to help residents better understand how to recycle materials, City Manager John Baumgartner said Tuesday.
“In the year ahead, we look forward to partnering with AmeriWaste and our residents on a robust communication and education campaign regarding contaminants and what can and cannot be recycled so we as a community can have a more successful recycling program,” Baumgartner said.
Over the past two years in League City, AmeriWaste has seen a decrease in the amount of acceptable recyclable loads it can deliver to the materials recovery facility in Houston, CEO Janell Marin said in a statement to The Daily News.
Only about 50 percent of all recycling loads collected in League City meet the materials recovering facility criteria, Marin said.
"Unfortunately, because of excessive contamination, the remaining 50 percent is diverted to the landfill," Marin said. "I believe that percentage can be improved by working together with League City, its residents and the materials recovery facility to ensure we are collecting approved materials.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.