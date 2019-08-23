The annual Texas City -La Marque Chamber of Commerce Shrimp Boil brought hundreds of community members together for a night of food and music.
The shrimp boil is a favorite tradition of the community and has been held for more than 40 years.
Two bands, Nick and the Groove and Bag of Donuts, played through the evening while shrimp, corn on the cob and potatoes were served to patrons.
The shrimp was provided by Bergeron Crawfish Catering and a new jambalaya recipe was introduced by Marathon.
