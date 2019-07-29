GALVESTON
Scholes International Airport is preparing to spend $250,000 to buy a hangar from a private company as part of its business strategy to collect more revenue from more city-owned buildings that house aircraft.
The goal of producing more revenue for the airport, 2115 Terminal Drive, is to prevent airport expenses from encroaching on the city’s taxpayer-funded general fund.
The more than 5,500-square-foot hangar, behind Fire Station No. 4, 8710 Cessna Drive, would become the airport’s third hangar, Airport Director Mike Shahan said.
The hangar will cost the city $250,000, which will come from airport accounts, according to records.
Once the hangar is refurbished, the city expects to bring in $22,500 more a year from the hangar it plans to buy, Shahan said.
The airport has proposed a $1.1 million operating budget for 2020, he said.
The airport also has plans to build three more hangars, Shahan said. The city likely will start looking for contractors to complete the work later his year, Shahan said.
For now, the airport will focus on the three hangars, Shahan said.
“We go by demand,” Shahan said. “We don’t want to have any empty hangars. Once we build the hangars and we get everything filled up, we’ll look at building up other hangars.”
Scholes International Airport used to own about 20 hangars, but most of them were destroyed during Hurricane Ike in 2008, Shahan said.
The airport generates more money to lease out its own hangars to plane owners and operators than to get a cut from what private businesses are making, Shahan said.
Owning its own hangars is a revenue growth strategy the airport will continue to pursue, Deputy City Manager Dan Buckley said last week.
“This is the future of the airport,” Buckley said. “Without this, the airport struggles. That’s the way the airport survives.”
But some elected officials worry the airport’s strategy would ground private investment at the airport.
“The business model that the city is following to produce revenue out there basically blows down private development and private growth at the airport,” District 4 Councilman John Paul Listowski said.
Listowski worries this model discourages private investment because the city can offer leasing much cheaper, and feels construction of the three new hangars hasn’t proceeded quickly enough, he said.
He ultimately voted in favor of purchasing the new hangar last week, though.
“It’s a decent price for the hangar and it’s an asset that we can always sell,” Listowski said.
The airport’s goal is to avoid using general fund money, said Shahan who would like to attract a flight school, but such schools typically take a while to set up, so the airport will lease the space to any tenant that performs airport-related work, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.