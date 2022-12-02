GALVESTON
Galveston Independent School District is inviting the public to take one last stroll in the Charles T. Scott building Saturday before the demolition of the building occurs.
Demolition of the 57-year-old building at 4116 Ave. N 1/2, which is about a block north across Avenue O from Ball High School, is scheduled to begin early next year.
The building, which originally was erected to house Sam Houston Junior High School in 1965, was known to many as "north campus."
Shortly after the school was built as Sam Houston Junior High, Charles T. Scott, an educator originally from Michigan, became one of the first Black teachers after the desegregation of schools in Galveston in 1967.
Before it was renovated in 1994 with bond money, the building was used as the north wing of Ball High School.
After those renovations, Ball High North was converted into an elementary school in 1995 to alleviate the overcrowding of other elementary schools in the district, Dyann Polzin, Chief Human Capital Management of Student Services and Title IX Officer at the school district, said.
Scott Elementary School was named after Charles T. Scott, who had been a counselor at Ball High School. after Scott died on Dec. 2 1994.
A teacher, coach, counselor and tutor, Scott received a number of professional awards during his time as a Galveston educator.
Those awards included the Vernon G. Sheffield Award of the Rotary Club, Galveston County Youth Award and the Paul Harris Fellowship, according to reports.
The elementary school remained intact through 2008 until Hurricane Ike inflicted severe damage to the building.
Before Hurricane Ike, the school district had 7,900 students. In the fall of 2009, the district had 6,235 students, 1,665 fewer than the previous year.
Lasting damages from the hurricane resulted in a 25 percent loss of student enrollment within the district.
“The school had some damage during Hurricane Ike,” Polzin said. “After repairs were completed, the campus housed an Early College High School program from 2010 to 2014.”
That program was known as Scott Collegiate Academy, which served grades fifth through eighth.
In the fall of 2014, the district administration decided to expand the capacity of the Collegiate Academy and moved the program to Weis Middle School, leaving the Scott Building empty and open for others to use.
Since then, the Scott building has been home to a number of not-for-profit and some for-profit organizations, including the Galveston Diaper Bank and FastTrac, a nonprofit that offers medical-field certificates to teens and adults.
The demolition of the Scott Building is one of the first steps in the plans for a new $189 million Ball High School.
The project also includes a new $13 million natatorium.
The construction phase of the project is roughly slated to begin July 2023 and end in about December 2025, officials said.
Vendors of the Scott Building now are hastily looking for new facilities to house their operations in as the demolition date creeps closer.
