TEXAS CITY
Hundreds of new houses could soon rise in Texas City after commissioners on Wednesday approved a new subdivision, part of a larger trend of a booming housing market in the mainland community.
The Texas commission unanimously approved the plan, which could eventually result in about 580 single-family homes built in a new 161-acre subdivision called Cobblestone. The neighborhood, directly west of FM 2004, is the fifth housing development the city has signed off on in the past decade and part of a larger housing development boom that’s been happening since 2015, Doug Kneupper, city engineer for Texas City said.
“We’re open for business,” he said.
The new homes, which will be completed and sold in batches of 50 to 70, will be valued starting in the low $200,000s, which was one of the requirements of a development agreement the city struck with developer Jerry LeBlanc. Several parks and walking trails also are planned, which will account for more than 26 acres of the entire neighborhood, according to the agreement. The subdivision is anticipated to ultimately house about 1,750 people.
The city also will require LeBlanc to be responsible for finishing Central Park Boulevard, a new major thoroughfare that will cut through the neighborhood to connect Interstate 45 to FM 2004, Kneupper said.
The subdivision, which has already been approved by the city’s planning board and zoning commission, is part of a burst of new housing that various developers are building in Texas City, including the sprawling, 4,000-home Lago Mar subdivision, one of the largest in the county.
“A lot of these developments started in 2007 and 2008, and when the housing market disappeared, construction stopped,” Kneupper said. “Recently, in the last two years, it picked up again when developers saw the recovery and moved forward with their plans.”
