Deputies apprehended former Judge Christopher Dupuy near Austin on Monday, six months after a Galveston court had issued warrants for his arrest.
Dupuy faces two charges of online impersonation stemming from a July 2015 arrest and was being held on a $400,000 bond in the Hays County Jail, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
A visiting judge in Galveston had dismissed the charges more than two years ago, but the state appealed. An appeals court sent the case back to the 405th District Court in Galveston, which issued warrants for his arrest.
Dupuy also faces a stalking charge from Harris County, which carries an $888,888 bond, Trochesset said. Authorities there had issued an arrest warrant in May, a week after a woman filed a stalking complaint alleging Dupuy had followed and threatened to kill her.
In total, Dupuy was being held on bonds of almost $1.3 million, Trochesset said.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office started tracking Dupuy earlier this year by his social media posts, Maj. Ron Hill said. Dupuy was posting often on Facebook and in the past week authorities were able to track him to the Austin area, Hill said.
Dupuy last posted online about 6 p.m. Saturday. The post was a YouTube video of George Strait singing.
Two deputies from the sheriff’s warrant division traveled to Austin to find Dupuy, Trochesset said. The deputies, U.S. Marshals and Austin Police Department officers executed a search warrant at a residence about 9:20 a.m. Monday, Trochesset said.
“They surrounded the house and a female inside confirmed he was there,” Trochesset said. “By 10:30, they had entered the house and found him trying to pull the attic cord,” Trochesset said.
Dupuy was arrested without injuries, Trochesset said. Authorities anticipated he would be transferred to the Galveston County jail today, Trochesset said.
League City police arrested Dupuy in 2015 after photos of women identified as his girlfriends were posted to a website falsely advertising escort services.
Dupuy was accused of posting photos from a woman’s Facebook page as advertisements on Backpage.com, which offers escort and sex services, according to court records.
Investigators also accused Dupuy of posting photos of another woman’s naked breasts, which she had sent to him while they were dating, according to the records.
Dupuy is accused of using the alias Don Tequila and trying to cover his tracks by routing the posts through foreign computer servers, according to the criminal complaint.
A visiting judge in the 405th District Court in June 2016 dismissed two counts of online harassment, arguing the state’s online impersonation statute was “unconstitutionally overbroad.”
The 14th Court of Appeals, which hears cases from Galveston County, on Aug. 17 reversed the judge’s decision.
Earlier this year, a visiting judge in the 405th court issued warrants for Dupuy’s arrest, said Sgt. Mark McGaffey of the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office warrant division.
Voters elected Dupuy as the judge of County Court No. 3 during a 2010 Republican landslide of countywide offices.
Dupuy was removed from the bench in May 2015 after he was indicted on about a dozen charges stemming from his conduct in office, including retaliating against attorneys who represented his former wife.
Dupuy in September 2013 pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges and was given two years of deferred adjudication and probation. He was still on probation when he was arrested in 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.