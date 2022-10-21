GALVESTON
Milton Graugnard, a Galveston native and World War II veteran, who once owned the famous G&G Bakery with his two brothers, is turning 100 years old Sunday.
He now spends his time woodworking, exercising, playing dominoes and cards and watching the Houston Astros play.
He has learned a few things, he said.
Graugnard, who was born Oct. 23, 1922, is a father to six children, a grandfather to 10 and a great-grandfather to 20.
He was born in Galveston to a family of nine siblings; he was the fifth.
Among the memories he recounted this week was skating on Broadway with friends.
“The only place that had cement walkways was Broadway,” Graugnard said. “Everywhere else was dirt roads.”
He remembers driving those dirt roads in his family’s Studebaker car, he said.
He also remembers dancing with wife, Marjorie, at the fabled Balinese Room.
The were married for 45 years. She died in 1988.
Graugnard graduated from Ball High School in 1940 and shortly thereafter joined the U.S. Navy.
“I had to go,” he said. “I was ready to serve my country.
“When I was lined up there ready to get shipped out, they asked if anyone had a trade and I raised my hand. I knew how to bake.”
Graugnard met with a Navy officer and was shown the bakery, he said.
“He told me to think it over,” Graugnard said. “I would be working four days and I would be off two days and all my laundry would be done for me.
“I didn’t have to think about it too much.”
After serving, he returned to Galveston and, alongside his brothers Ronald and Henry, became the third generation to own the bakery.
His grandfather, who immigrated from France to Galveston in the mid-1800s, originally opened Graugnard’s Bakery.
Graugnard’s father inherited the business.
The sons moved the operation to 13th Street and Avenue L, where it became the largest commercial bakery in Galveston County.
“When I was in the Navy, I learned how to bake different things,” Graugnard said. “My dad was in the bread business and I went to apply what I had learned. I could make everything: birthday cakes, wedding cakes, pastries.”
G&G Bakery closed in the late 1980s, but even after all these years, many islanders still remember it, he said.
Graugnard still makes time to bake, he said.
“I can’t do it anymore like I used to,” Graugnard said. “But I can still do it — we can still make cakes, cookies and bake bread.”
Among the main lessons of his long life is that some things change and some don’t, Graugnard said.
“It’s a different world; it’s a computer world,” Graugnard said. “I just want people to have a good time in life, go with your family and appreciate them. You have to value your family.”
He has seen what seemed impossible come true, he said.
“I thought the moon landing sounded like a pipe dream,” Graugnard said.
The key to a long and healthy life is to keep busy, Graugnard said.
“Every night, before I go to sleep, I think about things I will accomplish tomorrow,” Graugnard said.
“Stay active and exercise.”
Don’t let a day pass without accomplishing something, he said.
“I try to fix small things like a doorknob,” he said. “It keeps you active.
“You got to do a little bit and you got to sit down a little bit,” Graugnard said.
He also enjoys making tiny swings for birds near the bird feeder, he said.
Graugnard will celebrate his 100th birthday this weekend with his family.
“I’m excited to see everyone again,” Graugnard said. “I know there will be a lot of people. I’m going to enjoy it. There will be good food, good music and good people. I can’t wait to see everyone.”
(2) comments
What a wonderful story! I still have memories of those brownies from G&G bakery. Happy Birthday.
Very full life! Happy Birthday son of Galveston!
