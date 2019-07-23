GALVESTON
The city and police union have reached a tentative deal on officer pay for the next three years.
The Galveston Municipal Police Association verbally agreed Tuesday to a deal that will increase police pay beginning Jan. 1. How much depends on the officer’s rank. The scale was derived from the average of an agreed-upon comparison of similar police departments.
The police union also agreed to a minimum 2 percent increase in year two of the contract for a cost-of-living adjustment and to reopen the contract to determine a new market average at the contract’s third year.
The full effect on the taxpayers isn’t yet clear as the city and police union conduct final calculations in advance of continued negotiations next week.
The police union recognizes the city has budget constraints in the upcoming fiscal year, but also wants police pay to be comparable to what officers in other regional departments are paid, union President Geoff Gainer said.
Police Chief Vernon Hale high-fived Gainer upon the verbal agreement, which came after a tense morning that looked like it could have resulted in impasse. An impasse is when the two parties negotiating cannot agree and must ask voters for a resolution.
While police wanted a pay raise that brought officers to an average rate close to that of others in the market immediately, the city couldn’t afford that until later in the year, said Lowell Denton, a San Antonio attorney hired by the city for the deliberations.
“At some point you have to pay attention to where the money comes from,” Denton said.
The city faces increased costs from health care and the police pension and is anticipating a state-mandated tax cap on property tax revenue growth beginning in fiscal year 2021, which will likely curb city revenue.
The city and police union shuffled several offers across the table Monday morning.
“This is a big piece of the puzzle but there are several other things that we’re trying to address in this contract,” Gainer said.
Some working conditions spelled out in the contract, including a sick pay policy, still needed to be negotiated, Gainer said.
The police union wants to create a sick leave pool to which officers can donate hours and from which others can draw.
The city has a similar policy, but has some concerns about administrative issues with giving officers a pool separate from other city employees, Denton said.
Talks will recommence Tuesday and Thursday of next week, with the goal of tying up the last points of contention in the contract.
