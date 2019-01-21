GALVESTON
When two men on Jan. 15 walked into the Texas First Bank to rob it, they said only a few words, according to a police complaint released Monday.
“How are you?” a man wearing a Chicago Bulls cap asked a teller as he tossed a bag on the counter and told her to fill it up.
“Hundreds,” the second man, who was taller and wearing a tan jacket and stocking hat, told the teller at another window.
When she tried to give him a withdrawal slip, he put a handgun on the counter.
“Just give me all the money,” he said.
Minutes later, the men walked out of the bank in 6500 block of Stewart Road with more than $11,000, according to charging documents released by the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.
But quick actions of the bank’s employees led to the arrests of two men later charged in the crime less than 30 minutes later, police said Monday.
“They held themselves together really well,” Galveston Police Department detective Michelle Sollenberger said.
If not for the employees’ action, police wouldn’t have made a quick arrest, she said.
Tramaine Venters, 25, of Rosharon, and Jordan Johnson, 27, of Houston, were both charged with aggravated robbery Jan. 15. Both were still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Monday. Venters’ bond was set at $300,000 and Johnson’s at $250,000, according to jail records.
The employees sprang into action as the men left the bank, police said.
One of the tellers pressed an alarm button and called 911, while an employee who worked in an office near the front of the building rushed to the door through which the robbers had just left. As she locked it, she shouted out the license plate number of a car that was driving away. The employee on the phone relayed those numbers to police, according to the affidavit.
By the time the suspected get-away car reached Interstate 45, just more than a mile from the bank, police already had a patrol car positioned on the causeway looking for that license plate number, Sollenberger said.
“It was quick enough for officers to get to the base of the causeway and watch traffic go by,” Sollenberger said.
After a black car passed the waiting officer, he followed and waited for backup. After he was joined by another officer, he pulled over the car and arrested the two men inside without a struggle, police said.
Inside the car were a tan jacket, a Chicago Bulls cap and a grocery bag full of cash, according to the affidavit.
The men were in custody just 21 minutes after the first 911 call came into police, Sollenberger said.
The bank was closed for the rest of the afternoon, but reopened the next day. Sollenberger lauded the employees who were able to call police and provide them with descriptions.
No one was injured during the robbery and, all things considered, the bank employees handled the holdup well, she said.
“Everybody was very collected,” she said. “The bank employees that I dealt with are all pretty strong, level-headed people.”
Texas First Bank President and CEO Chris Doyle did not return phone messages left with him on Monday.
