GALVESTON
Drivers should expect delays because of several events this weekend.
Roads will be closed along the route of the O’Connell College Preparatory School homecoming parade today.
The parade begins at 12:30 p.m. and travels from 23rd Street and Avenue M to Ball Street and turns onto 21st Street. The parade then travels north to The Strand, turns south on 25th Street and continues to Avenue N.
On Saturday, the Galveston Bay Foundation’s 170-mile Bike around the Bay event will send riders along Harborside Drive from the Galveston-Bolivar Ferry landing. Riders will turn left onto 25th Street and then right on Seawall Boulevard toward 81st Street.
On Sunday, participants will ride from Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd., to Jones Drive and onto Stewart Road. Riders will then turn north onto 61st Street to the causeway.
Also Saturday, the Toughest 10K will close a portion of 89th Street between the Interstate 45 access road and Teichman Road beginning 6:45 a.m.
The road will open after the race.
Motorists should also be aware of ARToberFEST on Saturday and Sunday.
The event will be held on 22nd Street between Market and Church streets and on Postoffice Street between 21st and 23rd streets.
