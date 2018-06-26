Ten months after Hurricane Harvey flooded 20,000 homes in Galveston County, about $59.3 million in Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds are headed to cities in the county.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Monday approved the State Action Plan for $5 billion in Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds to help Texas recover from Hurricane Harvey.
Galveston County’s share of that recovery money comes to about $59.3 million. Of that figure, about $30 million is for buyouts and acquisitions while $29.2 million is for infrastructure. Dickinson will get the most money with $9.2 million for the buyouts and acquisitions, and $8.9 million for infrastructure.
The approved state plan will deliver $2.7 billion in recovery funds to areas Harvey devastated outside of Houston and Harris County, officials from the Texas General Land Office said.
State officials will submit amendments to the plan for the remaining $2.3 billion in direct allocations to Houston and Harris County after each entity submits local action plans, the land office said.
“While this allocation of CDBG-DR funds is moving more quickly than previous major disaster packages, it can never be fast enough,” Land Commissioner George P. Bush said. “The recovery from a storm the size of Harvey has required a Texas-sized coordinated response. For those who are still struggling, we will continue to work with our federal partners to streamline regulations and deploy recovery dollars to our affected Texas communities.”
The land office is working with regional councils of governments to finalize local methods of distribution for buyouts, acquisitions and infrastructure funds in accordance with federal requirements. Galveston County will get its share of the money from the Houston-Galveston Area Council.
The area council’s method of distribution is available for public comment until 4 p.m. July 6. The funding, now that it’s approved, should come soon after that, officials said.
“I’m glad they approved it,” League City Mayor Pat Hallisey said. “I don’t know when the money will roll in.”
State officials and area council representatives have said the money will be going to the area councils now that it’s approved but did not say when. Part of the hold up is the review process, something that Bush said the land office is working to shorten.
The land office has completed housing project guidelines and identified qualified contractors for housing programs, grant administration, environmental clearance and other federal requirements.
The land office will directly administer and oversee several programs, officials said.
The largest of these is the Single Family Homeowner Assistance Program, funded for $1 billion. The program is designed to repair or reconstruct homes to full code compliance, land office officials said.
The $1 billion allocated in the plan represents what the state will spend on this program in areas outside of Houston and Harris County.
Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. John Cornyn, both Republicans, worked on legislation on the $5 billion disaster recovery package.
“This funding is crucial in aiding Texas’ long-term recovery efforts and will help rebuild our Gulf Coast communities,” Cruz said. “One year after the devastation wrought by Hurricane Harvey, it is imperative that all federal and state partners continue to work together to deliver the funds provided by Congress as quickly as possible to ensure that the state has all the resources it needs to recover.”
Cruz is urging for the public comment period to be shortened to speed up the allocation of Harvey relief funds.
In April, HUD announced an additional $5 billion in mitigation funding as part of the $89.3 billion disaster relief legislation passed by Congress in February.
