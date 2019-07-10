State Rep. Greg Bonnen, a Republican from Friendswood, announced Wednesday he would seek another term representing House District 24, a post he’s held since 2012.
The district covers most of the north and west parts of Galveston County, including Friendswood, League City, Santa Fe and Hitchcock.
Bonnen has been unopposed or lightly challenged in the three elections since 2012. He also was at the center of some of the Texas Legislature’s major actions during the most recent session, including Hurricane Harvey relief bills and changes in safety protocols spurred by the May 2018 mass shooting at Santa Fe High School.
“With our success on these issues, including sweeping property tax reform, and the most comprehensive school finance reform in decades, the recent legislative session delivered results that we can all be proud of,” Bonnen said. “I will be asking voters to allow me to build on that success for two more years.”
No one else has declared for District 24. The Primary will be in March.
SECOND DEM JOINS CONGRESSIONAL RACE
A second challenger has entered the race to be the Democratic nominee against U.S. Rep. Randy Weber in next year’s congressional elections. Weber is a Republican.
Sanjanetta Barnes, of Dickinson, has filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commissions as Democratic candidate for Congressional District 14.
The nascent campaign already has held kickoff events in Galveston, Beaumont and Lake Jackson.
Barnes’ entry means there will be choice in March’s Democratic primary. Adrienne Bell, who ran unsuccessfully for Weber’s seat in 2018, also has begun a campaign for a second shot at the position.
Barnes had not filed any campaign finance reports as of Wednesday. She had formed a campaign election committee and named Galveston resident David Hedgepeth as her campaign treasurer.
Barnes has no apparent experience as an elected official, but has been involved in politics. In 2018, she was named the Southeast Texas regional political director for the Texas Democratic Party.
Barnes “has a diverse background in communications, nonprofit and political work” and had worked on campaigns in Texas and Pennsylvania, according to the announcement.
Weber is considered a safe bet to retake his seat in Congress by analysts, including the Cook Political Report. Weber has served in Congress since 2013.
CRUZ PUSHES TO PROTECT APOLLO SITE
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz on Wednesday celebrated a Senate committee’s approval of a bill that would protect a historical site on the surface of the moon.
Cruz co-sponsored the One Small Step to Protect Human Heritage in Space Act with Michigan Sen. Gary Peters. The bill passed unanimously out of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.
The bill seeks to protect the sites of the six Apollo moon landings. It would require future U.S-licensed moon missions and agree to protect and preserve artifacts left on the moon after those missions — including footprints by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.
NASA has an ambitious goal to return to the moon by 2024.
NOTEBOOK
The Democratic National Convention will hold its third presidential primary debate in Houston on Sept. 12 and, possibly, Sept. 13. ... U.S. Rep. Randy Weber was among a group of elected officials who traveled to Cyprus, Greece and Qatar over the Fourth of July holiday. ... There are 118 days until the Nov. 5 uniform election day. Candidates can start filing for a place on November ballots July 20.
