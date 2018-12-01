GALVESTON
Discussions about a draft interlocal agreement between the city and Galveston Park Board of Trustees continue this month after about six weeks of confusion about a document that seeks to clarify the relationship between the two entities.
City and park board staff met Thursday in an attempt to clarify language of a document the park board originally said was overstepping bounds.
The Thursday discussions represented progress, Deputy City Manager Dan Buckley said.
“It was a good and productive meeting,” Buckley said. “We established the groundwork toward achieving a collaborative agreement.”
The board oversees tourism initiatives and manages beach park maintenance and is funded partially through hotel occupancy taxes and beach user fees. Created by city ordinance in 1963, the board maintains separate operations and financial departments from the city.
Legislation passed in 1962 authorized the park board’s creation.
The draft document is an attempt to consolidate various agreements made between the two entities since 1963, city officials said.
Park board Chairman Spencer Priest agreed that discussions will continue. He expects there to be several meetings, he said.
“We’re glad we had the opportunity to meet with city staff and we look forward to developing a plan that benefits both organizations,” Priest said.
Formal discussions about the draft agreement come about six weeks after city staff handed over the document to park board staff.
Initial conversations about the document resulted in heated talk from park board trustees and staff who were concerned the interlocal was an attempt to take over the park board.
City officials have insisted that was never their intention, but that the city would like more oversight of park board activities on city assets and parks.
The Daily News has not seen the draft document, but has requested a copy through Texas open record laws.
The interlocal agreement came from a year-long asset review of the park board, a process that’s scheduled for discussion by the Galveston City Council in January.
