FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Independent School District might soon call for a bond election to fund maintenance and projects to handle growth, depending on the recommendations of an advisory committee that will begin meeting in September.
District leaders have tasked a 44-member advisory committee of teachers, staff members and community members, among others, with reviewing the long-range facility plan and coming up with a bond recommendation for less than $125 million, said Dayna Owens, spokeswoman for the district.
The group will meet about nine times before the district’s board of trustees makes a final decision in February, Owens said.
Administrators have been thinking about a bond election since at least early 2018, when they hired Houston-based PBK Architects for $82,000 to complete a facilities master plan with an eye toward a future bond referendum.
Representatives for the architecture firm presented the plan to the board in the spring, but the district has not yet compiled the information for distribution, Owens said.
Ultimately, the committee will decide what areas a bond referendum would focus on, but some possibilities include renovating C.W. Cline Elementary School, Windsong Intermediate School and Friendswood High School, among others, Owens said.
The committee will consider, in particular, how to address growth in the southern parts of the city, spurred in part by a new apartment complex, Owens said.
While the committee could propose a wide range of bond amounts, district representatives did provide The Daily News with data showing a $125 million referendum could increase the district’s tax rate by 17.4 cents.
The district’s board of trustees, however, did just approve a 10-cent tax rate decrease, Owens said. The district’s current tax rate is $1.04 per $100 of valuation for maintenance and operations and 21.7 cents per $100 valuation for interest and debt service for a combined total of $1.25 per $100 of valuation, Owens said.
Voters in Friendswood this November also will decide on a series of municipal bond propositions totaling $76.7 million. The bond money would pay for drainage work, an expansion of the city’s public works building, a new community center and improvements to city streets and parks.
It will be the first bond election in Friendswood since 2013.
If all were approved, the bond propositions could increase the city’s property tax rate between 5 cents and 9 cents on every $100 of taxable value, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.