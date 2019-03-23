GALVESTON
Spotty weather and a rodeo in Houston made for a Mardi Gras that lured average sized crowds, though city and event organizers estimate the celebration attracted more people than last year.
The city estimates about 200,000 people attended the island’s popular pre-Lenten festival over the two-weekend celebration from Feb. 22 to March 5, said David Smith, executive director of fleet, mass transit and special events.
About 60,000 people paid or used tickets to enter the downtown festival area, where bands played, festival-goers attended balcony parties and the streets hosted some parades, he said.
Comparisons to past Mardi Gras will be a little difficult because the city’s car counter, which it usually uses to count cars driving over the causeway, broke this year, Smith said.
Usually, the city uses a formula to estimate festival attendance using the car counts.
Last year, the first weekend of Mardi Gras alone brought 155,979 cars into Galveston from the causeway and Ferry Road, according to records.
This year, the city estimated festival attendance by adding entrance numbers from the downtown areas to counts of seawall traffic made via security cameras, Smith said.
Although there wasn’t much heavy rain, the prediction of storms kept people from the island during the festival, said Mike Dean, owner of festival organizer Yaga’s Entertainment.
“It was better than last year for sure, but last year wasn’t our best,” Dean said.
Rain and chilly weather last year discouraged some festival-goers, he said.
“It’s similar to the attendance we ran when we ran against the rodeo in 2011,” he said.
The dates of Mardi Gras change to align with the Christian season of Lent and this year occurred at the same time of the popular Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, a concurrence that doesn’t happen every year.
It wasn’t the best year of hotel occupancy or revenue either, although revenue did increase from last year, according to data from the Galveston Park Board of Trustees.
The board promotes island tourism.
This year, hotel occupancy dropped 4.8 percent over both weekends, from 76.4 percent in 2018 to 72.8 percent this year, according to the data.
But hotel revenue increased by 5.5 percent over both weekends from $2.4 million in 2018 to $2.5 million this year, according to the data.
This data is for hotels only and doesn’t include vacation rentals, spokeswoman Jaree Fortin said.
Short-term rentals have become a more popular option, while hotels also have begun charging more during Mardi Gras weekends, Smith said.
Both measures fell short of the peak reached in 2017, when island hotels saw a 92.1 percent occupancy rate and brought in $3.2 million during the two festival weekends.
Weather certainly kept people away, but the increasing popularity of vacation rentals and cheaper, limited service hotels also cut into potential revenue for traditional hotels, said Steve Cunningham, president of the Galveston Hotel & Lodging Association.
But also, the numbers were bound to level out, Cunningham said.
“They’ve been so good over the past few years that you’re probably not going to keep growing and growing,” Cunningham said.
For hotels, the weekends were average, he said.
Mardi Gras typically costs the city about $250,000 per year, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The festival operator will pay the city $100,000 plus $1 per ticketed person, which in 2018 lowered festival costs from about $383,500 to $250,000, according to city records.
I don't think it was the weather or Rodeo Houston, I think the economy is better and people have other options than Galveston.
