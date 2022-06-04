More than 200 people filled the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St. in League City on Saturday to remember County Commissioner Ken Clark. State legislators presented a proclamation for Clark’s decades of public service and his fellow commissioners proclaimed the day in his memory.
Clark, who died May 8, had served as a county commissioner since 1998.
