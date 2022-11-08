LEAGUE CITY
Two new members will join the League City council and a third race is headed to a runoff after balloting Tuesday.
Tommy Cones dominated the fight for council Position 2, capturing 19,057 votes, almost 72 percent, according to incomplete and unofficial returns.
His opponent, Billy Fregia, received 7,525 votes, about 28.3 percent of vote.
Cones, who will serve a four-year term, previously served for nine years on the council and one year as mayor pro tem.
Tom Crews led the race for League City council Position 3 with 57.29 percent of the vote, according to incomplete and unofficial returns.
Crews has served as the chair of the League City Finance Committee for two years. He has worked as a certified public accountant for more than 20 years, and has been operating an accounting firm with his wife in League City for nine years.
Chris Dodson came in second with 29.77 percent of the vote and Brian Hanby following with 12.94 percent of the vote, according to unofficial and incomplete results.
Position 3 is an unexpired two-year term because Larry Millican, who was elected to Position 3 in a three-way race in November 2016, announced in July he was stepping down. His four-year term was set to expire in 2024.
Crews and Cones will be sworn into office Nov. 22.
The race for council Position 7 will be forced to a runoff election to take place Dec. 6.
Candidates went head to head in the race, with Sean Saunders and Larissa Ramirez tied with 38.88 percent of votes each, according to incomplete and unofficial returns.
Saunders led by one vote late Tuesday with with just more 90 percent of the ballots counted.
Ange Mertens followed in third place with 22.25 percent of vote.
Nick Long ran uncontested for the position of mayor, replacing Pat Hallisey.
