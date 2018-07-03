Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 5 to 8 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 78F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.