FRIENDSWOOD
Friendswood’s long practice of not charging residents for ambulance rides and emergency medical care could soon be coming to an end.
The city council Monday agreed to move forward with its current provider, Friendswood Volunteer Fire Department and EMS, but directed officials to negotiate a contract that would include insurance billing.
“Over the last several years, EMS has been very stressed by the number of calls and has had to start hiring staff,” said Steve Rockey, the councilman who led a detailed study of the city’s emergency medical service.
City officials and council members have been looking into emergency services in the city because of rising costs to provide the service.
The city’s contract for EMS is set to end in 2019, but the hope is to now have a new agreement sooner, Rockey said.
The Friendswood Volunteer Fire Department and the Friendswood EMS was budgeted to cost about $1.6 million in this fiscal year, said Jeff Newpher, spokesman for the city.
“We determined we were literally about the only city in the state that doesn’t charge for EMS,” Rockey said. “We had to start charging.”
Staff in October 2017 issued a request for proposal searching for alternatives to the current system, noting that the city’s population has increased from about 35,800 people in 2010 to about 40,400 in 2017, records show.
Calls for emergency services in the city also have increased at a similar rate. There were 2,694 calls for EMS service in 2016, compared to 1,891 calls in 2006.
About 73 percent of the city’s population is covered by private insurance, another 17 percent is covered via Medicare and Medicaid and about 10 percent is uninsured, officials said.
To have a fully paid EMS staff with the proper software and equipment would cost Friendswood an additional $1 million, city officials said. Right now, the city has three full-time paid paramedic supervisors, 22 paid part-time paramedics and 38 volunteers.
Seven groups responded to the city’s request for emergency service proposals and a review showed that Friendswood Volunteer Fire Department and EMS was either the top-ranked proposal or near the top, Rockey said.
“We were all hoping our own guys would make it, but it’s nice that it was so clear-cut,” Rockey said.
Several options were considered to recoup emergency service costs, including increasing the suggested donation Friendswood residents pay on their water bills, but officials eventually settled on charging clients’ insurance companies, Rockey said.
The change could bring between $750,000 and $1 million in revenue each year, or about half the cost of the service, Rockey said.
“One caveat is that right now it’s free,” Rockey said. “The numbers could change once the insurance companies are paying for it.”
Negotiations could take some time, but the final contract will eventually come before the council again for approval, Rockey said.
