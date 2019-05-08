Business owners, leaders of nonprofit organizations and entrepreneurs are invited to Leadercast Live 2019, the world’s largest one-day leadership event to be held on Friday at Abundant Life Christian Center in La Marque.
This is the event’s first year in La Marque. It will be held simultaneously in the Clear Lake area at Star Cinema Grill at Baybrook Mall and at locations around the country.
“The addition of Abundant Life Christian Center provides Galveston County the opportunity for the development of exceptional leaders,” said Lisa Holbrook, director of special events for Top Star Events & Entertainment, the event’s production company.
Headlining as speakers this year, appearing through remote simulcast, are Gayle King, co-host of “CBS This Morning” and editor-at-large of O, Oprah Winfrey’s magazine; award-winning chef, restaurateur, author and food television personality Marcus Samuelsson; Carla Harris, vice-chairman and managing director of Morgan Stanley; Ginger Hardage, former senior vice-president of culture and communications for Southwest Airlines; and others.
The program raises issues relevant to leadership in businesses and organizations. This year’s theme is “Building Healthy Teams,” seeking to encourage groups to produce satisfied employees through effective collaboration and organizational engagement for greater long-term success.
Attendees can earn continuing education credits in nursing, human resources and other classifications. Tickets are $109 for general admission and $159 for VIP.
The event runs from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. To learn more, visit www.topstarevents.com.
