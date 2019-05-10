GALVESTON
Governments across Texas and the nation have painted thousands of miles of white stripes along roads in recent years and enacted policies to improve cyclist safety, but a recent study indicates it might take something more tangible to accomplish that goal.
The April study from researchers at Monash University in Australia showed that despite clearly marked bike lanes, one in every 17 drivers that passed a bicycle did so within 60 centimeters, less than 2 feet.
The study collected data on 18,500 times cars passed bicycles in Melbourne, Australia, from 60 cyclists carrying devices that measure passing distance.
To enhance bicycle safety, people need to invest more in physical barriers separating cars from cyclists, study author Ben Beck said.
Cyclist safety has been a topic of increasing interest on the island in recent months.
Galveston this month put in effect a new safe passage law that requires drivers to leave at least 3 feet between their vehicles and cyclists when passing. The rule also requires drivers to slow down when passing cyclists and mandates a red light on the rear of bikes traveling at night.
In part, the new rule was a response to the deaths of two Galveston cyclists last year.
The rule is a great step toward bicycle safety, but physical barriers between bikes and cars would make a big difference, said Jeff Nielsen, owner of Island Bicycle Company, 1808 Seawall Blvd.
“I like them, but they’re very expensive to do,” Nielsen said of physical barriers.
These barriers could look like bollards, raised pavement markers or small humps, he said.
“As soon as you hit them, it won’t hurt the car, but it’ll get your attention,” Nielsen said.
Bicyclists also struggle to find safe places to ride on the mainland, said Billy Trant, manager at Webster Bicycle, 408 NASA Road 1.
“That’s the reason I don’t ride to work,” Trant said. “It’s not a safe way.”
Separating cars from bicycles by some kind of physical barrier would definitely be the safer way to go, but Trant recognizes there are challenges with space constraints, he said.
That’s one of the biggest problems facing officials seeking to enhance bike safety on the island, city Director of Public Works Kyle Hockersmith said.
The city has to follow state and federal restrictions on road and bike lane width, but streets running east to west, where bikes share the street with cars, are narrow, he said.
“It’s a real estate issue,” Hockersmith said. “It’s not possible.”
As the city’s rebuilt several streets running north to south in the past few years, it’s made efforts to include bike lanes. Streets like 45th Street and 27th Street have bike lanes included in their construction plans.
“Bike lanes are a good step in the right direction,” said Robin Stallings, executive producer of Bike Texas.
The organization advocates for safe cycling in the state.
“Some kind of a physical barrier is preferred by far,” Stallings said.
Protected bike lanes mean cyclists feel safer to bike and will bike more, he said. This means there will be more cyclists on the road.
“When there are more bicyclists in a community, then motorists tend to expect bicyclists,” Stallings said.
That expectation plays a huge role in increasing safety, he said.
“We don’t see what we’re not looking for,” Stallings said.
Sales at Webster Bicycle have fallen off recently and Trant thinks it’s at least in part because people don’t feel safe riding on roads, he said.
“It’s happened to a lot of my customers,” Trant said. “They don’t want to ride. There’s too much of the phone texting now. I think they just don’t pay attention.”
The city’s open to reviewing upgrades to its system, but the city doesn’t want to make changes to a system that users are familiar with, Hockersmith said.
“You don’t want to make a lot of changes to the bike network,” Hockersmith said. “You want to make some sense of it. At this point, I think it’s well thought out.”
The city is making efforts though to clean up overgrown gutters, where grass and vegetation could be blocking bike lanes, he said.
